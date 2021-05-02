"A multi-orgasmic marvel." Mamamia reviews the 'Magic Wand' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Helena, who is a 22-year-old sales specialist based in Sydney, is reviewing the Lovehoney Mains Powered Classic Metallic Magic Wand - an external (and powerful) external vibrator - from Lovehoney.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

It creates an intense sensation, and it’s ultra-powerful stimulation is a multi-orgasmic marvel. Variable speed settings mean you can start low and build your way up to bigger and better intensities.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it)

It's big. It's really big.

Image: Lovehoney.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The wand is $89.95. This toy looks durable - like it can really do the long yards, and because it's main powered you don't have to worry about the battery dying. Due to this fact, and the fact that the vibrations are variable and STRONG, I would say this is a very fair price.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I am pretty new to the sex toy world, only ever using a couple toys before, so when I opened the box there was definitely a feeling of fear but also excitement! My first thought was how does this work and it looks like it will make a great back massager too.

Setting it up was really simple - you literally just have to plug it in to a power source and then use the scroll button on the side to turn it on. You also use the same button to adjust the speed. Unsurprisingly, it was quite loud but it had some great power to it. It was a bit awkward figuring out to hold this in a comfortable position where my hand didn't get tired from its weight but once you find what's comfortable, this vibrator was a LOT OF FUN!

Image: Lovehoney.

It feels really great when moving it around a lot but because it's so powerful you can’t keep it in the same spot with the same speed, so this is best when you are looking for more of a tease or build up, in my opinion.

The powerful vibrations make for an intense orgasm, but because of this speed I highly recommend using a bit of extra lube as the head is made of rubber which can feel a bit uncomfortable when dry. The slow vibrations really make for a fun tease and it sure creates a nice amount of tension - so if you are in the mood definitely take your time.

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Large, loud and POWERFUL.

Rate the sex toy out of 10:

6.5/10.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

Want to play with their partner or take their time with their own pleasure.

Any final words?

Never having to worry about the battery dying is a game-changer. Seriously.

