"I orgasmed in 2.5 minutes." Mamamia reviews the 'Bess clit massager' sex toy.

On the hunt for a new sex toy? Unsure what to go for and whether or not you need a newly fandangled suction element? Well, BREATHE. Because the Mamamia sex toy reviews are here to help. We get real women to get real intimate with real sex toys and then tell us about them.

This week Emily Vernem, who is a 25-year-old Social Media Executive and podcast host of The Undone, reviews the Bess clitoral massager From JOUJOU - part of the ZALO collection.

What does the sex toy claim to do?

The ZALO Bess aims to concentrate on the sensitive points to give the perfect orgasm experience. It comes with three attachments,

A slim attachment to stimulate the G-spot.

A petal-shaped attachment to stimulate nipples or clitoris.

A ball-shaped attachment for clitoral stimulation.

What was your first impression of the sex toy? (Just by looking at it.)

When I first opened the box I was confused on whether I should use it as a vibrator or display it on a wall because IT IS BEAUTIFUL. Definitely the prettiest vibe I have come across. I was so excited to use it because it looked like pure luxury, which made me feel like pure luxury. Was also very impressed with all the attachments that were included.

The beautiful unboxing. Image: Supplied.

How much is the sex toy? And do you think it’s worth it?

The vibrator is $189.99, and for anyone who struggles with clitoral stimulation, I definitely think it’s worth it. It’s so powerful and focuses its energy on just the right spot.

For anyone new to the vibrator life I would recommend starting with something a bit more straightforward first, but definitely should work your way up to this bad boi.

What was it like using the sex toy? And how did it really feel?

I suffer from vaginismus which makes any form of penetration painful for me, so I avoided using the slim attachment - although I have heard great things about it hitting the g-spot just the way you need it to. The ball-shaped attachment is my favourite. Don’t be fooled by its size, this little dude has STRENGTH. Not going to lie, the first time I used it, I orgasmed in 2.5 minutes (yes I timed myself, it’s for the greater good).

I’m not really into nipple stimulation, but I use the petal-shape attachment on my clitoris before I move onto the ball-shape to get myself in the mood. I highly recommend trying this method as so far I’ve had a 36/36 success rate (yes I’ve kept track of how many times I’ve used it, it’s for the greater good).

Describe the sex toy in three words:

Luxe, strong, divine.

What score would you give the sex toy out of 10?

8.5/10.

This sex toy is best for people who want…

Some self-indulgent luxury in their life.

image: Supplied.

Any final words?

The empress HAS a groove.

