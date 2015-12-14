"I made a cake with one special ingredient: my husband's semen."

This article originally appeared on YourTango.

Eggs. Milk. Flour. Semen?

Sounds… sticky.

I want to share with women an astonishing thing that happened to me the other evening. I was in the kitchen, preparing a cake for my husband of 15 years.

In the middle of baking, he arrived home in a sexy mood and approached me from behind, kissing and caressing me.

I’d already poured sugar in a bowl and was about to beat the eggs, but couldn’t continue.

He gave me a tender caress and spanked my butt before squeezing my breasts and kissed me on the scruff of the neck. Within seconds, he had my clothes off and started penetrating me from behind. I was so turned on.

It was a frenetic sex session, not part of our usual routine. We did it on every available surface in the kitchen. But as our passionate tryst came to an end, my husband did the unthinkable.

He ejaculated right into my mixing bowl.

I sighed, then he kissed me, saying, “Sorry.” Although I was a bit annoyed that he chose to do that in my cake batter, I was more surprised than anything.

In Friends, Rachel once accidentally ordered a cake that looked like a penis.

I don’t know why, but instinctively I continued to stir in the semen with the sugar and got a nice-looking glaze. (I mean, why waste a perfectly good cake?) My husband stood there, shocked at what I was doing.

Then, I grabbed a teaspoon and tried it. And wow — it tasted nice, like caramelised honey, nothing like the usual bitterness of sperm.

I wasted no time and baked the cake — with the semen and all! And what could have been a messy accident turned out to be a yummy dessert for us both.

This post originally appeared on YourTango and was republished here with full permission.

For more from YourTango, try these…