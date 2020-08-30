A secret marriage and 'acting' rumours: All the Selling Sunset gossip in one place.

Netflix dropped their third season of Selling Sunset earlier this month, and we've been enjoying the luxuries and riches of the Oppenheim Realty Group, in all its glory.

Of course, when you watch such a show, you're likely to be left with many questions.

How much work do these guys really do? Who bought that hectic $44 million house? And where the heck is Justin Hartley?

Well. Never fear, we have just the same queries... and we've gone searching for the answers.

So without further ado, here’s a round-up of all the very important gossip surrounding Selling Sunset.

There's a lot of talk about whether the show is real or scripted.

The Oppenheim Group are a luxury real estate agency in Los Angeles with even more luxurious agents.

But, fans of the show have been skeptical as to whether the cast are legitimate real estate agents, or paid actors because they're just a little too good in front of the camera.

Chrissy Teigen brought the theory to light in a thread of tweets where she wrote:

"Everyone on TV plays up a character. They’re all doing that," before mentioning that she's never seen or heard of any of these real estate agents, despite being deep in LA real estate.

Quest Nutrition sold for one billion dollars in mid-2019, giving the couple a big paycheck to set towards their new home.

And we are very jealous of their very cool insta pics now, thank you very much.

Why Justin Hartley was never on the show.

In case you didn't realise (you most certainly did if you watched a single minute of the first two seasons of Selling Sunset), Chrishell was (up until late last year) married to This is Us actor, Justin Hartley.

But, you wouldn't have the footage to prove it.

After hearing of Chrishell's husband on and on in season one and two, you may have thought you were bound to see him this time around.

But, as season three went to air, it did so without Hartley making an appearance.

Thankfully Selling Sunset creator, Adam DeVillo has revealed why.

"I think it was just contractual," he said.

"We certainly asked many, many times. I think it was just his contract with NBC."

Okay, Chrishell. We'll believe you this time.

