5 non-judgy self-help books to read to kick off 2024.

There was once a time when self-help books had a reputation for either being too corny or just straight judgemental, and instead of offering life-changing advice, they would lead you down a path of self-loathing.

A good self-help book offers useful guidance that you can easily put into practice. It should feel as if you’re receiving advice from a trusted friend - someone who won’t raise an eyebrow over your choices and wants to propel you forward.

After turning the last page, it should leave you feeling empowered and with a fresh new perspective on life.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up five of the best self-help books written by women, perfect for turning your life around in 2024.

You Are a Badass by Jen Sincero.

If you’re looking for a book that makes you full-on belly laugh then this is it. Jen Sincero has written a self-help book that is full of blunt humour, swear words, and of course … good advice. You Are a Badass helps readers stop doubting their potential, and teaches them how to love themselves and how to live the life they’ve always dreamed of.

Atlas of the Heart by Brene Brown.

In Atlas of the Heart, Brene takes readers on a journey through the 87 emotions that define what it means to be human. She also provides readers with the resources they need to make meaningful connections with others.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle.

In Untamed, Glennon Doyle tells the story of how she learned that a responsible mother is not one who sacrifices her own happiness for the sake of her children, but one that shows them how to fully live. It’s a story about divorce, family and how to feel confident enough to set boundaries.

Keep Moving by Maggie Smith.

Maggie Smith has a way with words, and this book is proof. In Keep Moving, Maggie writes about new beginnings as opportunities for transformation, celebrating the beauty on the other side of loss. If you’ve been going through a tough time and questioning your future, this is a great book to add to your list.

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes.

Shonda Rhimes is best known for her binge-worthy shows like Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy, but she’s also a brilliant author. After her sister gave her a wake-up call, telling Rhimes that she “never says yes to anything”, the producer decided to say yes to everything that scared her for one year and wrote about how her life changed for the better because of it.

