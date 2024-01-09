Selena Gomez has confirmed what she told Taylor Swift. Lip readers say otherwise.

Hold the phone, because Selena Gomez has cleared up speculation surrounding the gossip she told Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller at the Golden Globes.

For context, Gomez was caught dropping some major tea to Swift and Keleigh at the Globes, and naturally, footage of the incident was analysed from every angle possible by lip readers, fans and the entire internet.

According to lip readers, Gomez was talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, kicking off rumours of an alleged feud - something that was debunked by Chalamet himself the next day during a stroll in Beverly Hills.

The actor and his sister were approached by one of TMZ’s photographers who asked him whether he and Selena were cool. Chalamet responded: “Yeah, of course” before shutting down the theory that Jenner and Gomez “have any beef” or that the Only Murders in the Building star was rejected by the reality TV mogul.

Now, Gomez herself has weighed in on an Instagram post shared by E! News with the caption, “Was Selena Gomez Gossiping About Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the Golden Globes? Here’s the Truth.”

Selena cleared up speculation on Instagram. Image: Instagram @enews.

Gomez then commented: "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone business.”

However, her admission has been met with a side-eye, with fans adamant that they saw Keleigh mouth Timothee’s name in the short clip.

According to a Twitter user, Gomez said, "I asked for a picture with him (Timothée Chalamet) and she (Kylie Jenner) said no."

To which Keleigh asks, "With Timothee?", and Gomez nods in response.

Gomez and Timothee starred as love interests back in 2018 in Woody Allen’s film A Rainy Day In New York.

Timothee is currently dating Jenner, who accompanied him at the Globes.

At the end of the day, we'll never know what was really said between a group of celebrities at a prestigious award show, but it's always fun to take a guess.

Feature Image: Getty.