PSA: Kmart is selling a pair of $25 jeans that literally sculpts your body.

A pair of “sculpting skinny jeans” from Kmart are getting a lot of attention online right now – for a few reasons.

First, most of us aren’t really in the market to spend hundreds of dollars on a new pair of jeans for winter. So the $25 price tag offered by Kmart is really bloody convenient.

Second, for weeks on end, we’ve been lounging around in our homes in pyjama pants and MAYBE leggings (if we’re feeling fancy), and we’re just not sure we’re up to the challenge of wearing real pants.

So behold the Sculpting Skinny Jeans from Kmart, that have long been celebrated by bargain-hunting personalities online.

Last year, Luxe and Lemonade compared the jeans to “Hogwarts” because they are so damn magic.

“These jeans went to Hogwarts. That’s the only way I can explain how they allow you to consume your weight in chocolate but still look like you did 100 squats at the gym,” she raved in an Instagram post.

Lifestyle editor at Community News and children’s author Belinda Lisa was equally as impressed by the fit, calling them “magical”.

And for The Kmart Mumma they are the “perfect” pair of jeans.

“Shopping for jeans is the absolute worst.. (you all know what I am talking about) BUT.. I have finally found the PERFECT pair for me!” she wrote on Instagram.

The jeans are extra high rise, and have actual real pockets you can put things in (unlike the fake jegging pockets) on the front and back of the jean. WIN.

They are available in three colours, and this is important: the light wash shade are currently on sale for $15.

We repeat:

$15 jeans.

It’s criminal.

They come in sizes 6-20, and you can find them on the Kmart website.

If you're after an alternative option, Target has a line of Sophie jeans that are equally as esteemed.

Since launching the Sophie jeans in 2015, more than 1.1 million pairs have been sold across Australia... that's one in eight Australian women.

Bargain hunter Trash to Treasured raves about the cult jeans, calling them "famous".

The Sophie jeans are currently available for $39, and come in sizes 6-20.

