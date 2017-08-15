Scrunchies are back and quite frankly, we're not entirely against the idea.

Take one look at fashion and beauty right now and you’d be forgiven for thinking you’d time travelled back to 1999.

Lips are nude, shoes chunky and double denim is more a fashion win than sin.

After enjoying an initial resurgence last year, the ’90s trend still shows no sign of disappearing anytime soon.

Case in point: the scrunchie, the defining accessory of the decade we’d all tried to forget, is suddenly everywhere.

Even more surprising, it hasn’t aged a day since it first emerged in the late ’80s. Literally, there’s no modern makeover to see here – it looks exactly the same.

While Carrie Bradshaw wouldn’t be impressed – her line “No woman … would be caught dead at a hip downtown restaurant wearing a scrunchie!” is an iconic one that still sticks with many – we’re surprised to say we’re almost coming round to the idea. (Post continues after gallery).

The scrunchie through the years.

Velvet, metallic or the failsafe black cotton, celebrities are embracing the scrunchie like it never went away.

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez are just some who have been spotted wearing it in recent times.

As well as the, erm, bold fashion statement it makes, the hair accessory could even have some benefits for your hair.

Because they're softer, they're less likely to give you that giveaway crease once you take your hair out if its ponytail, plus they're less damaging as they won't snag your hair.

"You get damage sometimes if the metal on the elastic snags the hair," New York City-based hairstylist Neil Grupp told TODAY Style earlier this year.

"Soft scrunchies are awesome. The benefit is that they are gentle on the hair ... the only problem is sometimes if your hair is too thick or slippery, they don't hold as well."

If you're the type of person who insists on always having a hair tie around your wrist, then swapping it for a scrunchie will not only be comfier, but you can also reenact your favourite scene from any '90s flick or even be ready should a flash aerobics class start in front of you.

One scrunchie, so many possibilities.

Here are some of our favourites you can buy now.

1. ASOS colourful hair scrunchie, $7.91

2. Sportsgirl Green velvet scrunchie, $7.95.

3. Scunci mini supersoft comfy scrunchies, $7.95.

4. Sportsgirl Aqua Scrunchie, $7.95.

5. ASOS Made in Kenya Pack of Two Scrunchies, $6.92.



Are you for or against team scrunchie?