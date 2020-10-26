Everyone on SAS Australia wanted Firass to quit the show, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "He was ruining the experience for us." Everyone on SAS Australia wanted Firass to quit the show.

In rather unsurprising news, the SAS Australia cast were not happy with actor, Firass Dirani's attitude throughout filming and actually asked him to leave several times.

Savage.

In an interview with TV Week, former Biggest Loser judge, Shannan Ponton shared that he "struggled with Firass' behaviour from day one", adding that his repetitive backchat was a "lame attempt at juvenile humour".

"On multiple occasions I asked Firass to hand in his badge, as his presence and repetitive behaviour were ruining the entire experience for the rest of us," he said.

"The entire cast was filthy, but many wanted to avoid confrontation and failed to speak up directly.

"I repeatedly addressed each event as it transpired. It was 'cooking' me, being punished unnecessarily at the end of a brutal and gruelling day."

Only two episodes in, Firass has made a name for himself as the "selfish pr*ck" of the show as labelled by directing staff, with two incidents of his backchat leading to brutal group punishments.

While Shannan put it down to nerves in the beginning, after multiple incidents, he grew frustrated with his co-star.

"I'm never one to talk behind someone's back, so I spoke directly to Firass each time. His response was as puzzling as it was infuriating.

"With Firass, there was a total disconnection from reality, with him questioning whether the events and associated punishments even took place."

We hope for the cast's sake he'll be out soon enough!

2. Tara Pavlovic just announced her pregnancy with a drone video, and we’re CHUFFED for her.

Former Bachelor star Tara Pavlovic is pregnant with her husband, Nick Shepherdson and oh my, their announcement is so beautiful!

The 30-year-old took to Instagram yesterday to announce the news, writing: "Well, at least one of us was able to enjoy some celebration drinks on our honeymoon...

"Nick and I are so excited to finally share that we are expecting a little baby BOY in May 2021. We are both so grateful and we just can’t wait to meet the little fella."

The short video showed Tara's husband, Nick, popping a bottle of champagne before a drone rose above them where "Baby Shep due May 2021" was written in the sand.

The pair married last month, and we are so happy for them!

3. Jess, from The Veronicas, confirmed her split with her fiancé and we have so many questions.

The Veronica's Jess has confirmed a split from her fiancé Kai Carlton, and oh boy, it's clear there's a lot to unpack here.

“To all the souls messaging me about Kai – we are no longer together,” she said in a statement on Instagram.

“I was not afforded any real explanation to address this with clarity here.

“While I appreciate your concern; as much of our relationship was on social media, I don’t know what to say except that I wish to put this behind me, and I am lucky to have people who love me to support me through this time x.

“Thank you for your ongoing love.”

Any sign of the pair has been wiped from social media, after gushing about their engagement just six months earlier.

"In the past 6 months I have become the luckiest guy on the face of the earth; to have you in my life has been, easily, the best thing to ever happen to me, I’m beyond grateful for your existence," Kai wrote in October last year.

"I’ve been happy crying for two hours. I’ve never felt so full," Jess posted when announcing the news of her engagement.

It's safe to say this was a BIG shock to everyone, and we hope you're doing okay Jess.

4. Ali Oetjen talks about how SAS Australia helped her get over her Bachelorette breakup.

Ali Oetjen has opened up about getting over her breakup with The Bachelorette winner, Taite Radley while filming SAS Australia, and hey, when it comes to distracting yourself, I suppose a gruelling special forces challenge would work well enough.

In an interview with Woman's Day, she shared that she has been having "good days and bad days".

"[SAS Australia] was certainly a good distraction and in saying that, going into SAS I didn't get nervous – there wasn't a huge build-up and anticipation for me because I wasn't really thinking about it."

She added that going through a public breakup has been particularly hard, but she's looking forward to more good days ahead.

"Each day I am healing but I still have my bad days. I wish it wasn't like that, I wish I wasn't hurting but I am."

5. Just days before the election, it appears we have a new 'Fake Melania'.

American politics feels a little... chaotic at the moment.

With November 3 hurtling at us at an immense pace, you may think we have bigger fish to fry than a potential first lady body double, but you'd be wrong.

Forget coronavirus conspiracies, there is only one that matters today. And that is the very legitimate and not at all ridiculous return of Fake Melania right when we needed her.

Let us catch you up.

It all began in October, 2017, when President Trump and his First Lady were at a press conference discussing hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. Everything was normal. Not a single suspicion raised.

Until Donald Trump bizarrely said, “My wife Melania… who happens to be right here.”

Which was odd given... yes, Donald, we could see her.

OR COULD WE?





This was followed by lots of enthusiastic nodding by Melania, which may we add, is rare in itself.

People were confused. What was with the dark glasses? And her lips - they just weren't Melania's lips.

Also, can we talk about that time in Florida when Trump said: "I just wanted to thank everybody... Melania really wanted to be with us," when she was um, standing right next to him?

