Former Bachelor contestants, drug dealers and retired sportstars. Say hello to the cast of SAS Australia 2022.

SAS Australia has just announced their lineup of star recruits for 2022, and it may just be the most random group we've seen yet.

The program will be coming back to screens for a fourth time on Channel 7, with the gruelling course welcoming 17 news celebrities to push to the absolute limit.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of SAS Australia. Post continues after video.

Viewers will watch 17 celebrities be pushed to their absolute limit in a series of psychological and physical challenges.

The recruits will eat, sleep and train together in notoriously cruel conditions.

And they will be bossed around by an elite special team of ex-Special soldiers including Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and his DS (Directing Staff) Mark 'Billy' Billingham, Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Ollie Ollerton.

Here is what we know so far about the 2022 cast for SAS Australia.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Anna Heinrich

Anna made her mark on the inaugural season of The Bachelor back in 2013, and since then the lawyer-turned-entrepreneur has welcomed a daughter, Elle, with her husband Tim Robards.

SAS Australia 2022 cast: Geoff Huegill

The former Olympic swimmer tugged at Australia's heartstrings back in 2000, and over the years earned himself eight time world record title, an Olympic Silver and Bronze medal, and a whopping 14 National Titles.

Will his stint on SAS Australia have him wondering whether it was all worth it? We can't wait to find out.

SAS Australia 2022 cast: Ellia Tiriseyani Green

Ellia is a Rugby Sevens champion and one of the world's strongest, most cunning rugby players.

Their will to fight and determination comes from their mother who died in 2018 from cancer.

"My mum had been sick quite a few times before this but she had overcome it every single time," Green told Yahoo Sports Australia earlier this year.

"It was like she was superwoman - she could fight anything and that's exactly what I had always thought."

The superstar sports person made an announcement back in September with their partner Nessa Roberts, that they were expecting a baby.

Let's just hope baby Green doesn't mind watching their parent get shouted at by angry ex-soldiers on SAS Australia.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Orpheus Pledger

It's safe to say this 28-year-old actor will dive into unchartered territories on the upcoming Channel 7 program, with his latest stints being Home and Away from 2016 up to 2019, and House Husbands back in 2014.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Ebanie Bridges

The Australian boxer who also doubles as a maths teacher, will undergo the gruelling process as a contender on SAS Australia.

However, this is not the first time Bridges has been pushed to her limits, revealing she suffered an intense hand injury during her boxing fight in England, against Mailys Gangloff.

Here is to a quick recovery, so we can watch her kill it on the Channel 7 show.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Wayne Carey

Former footballer-turned-AFL-commentator will be joining the SAS Australia lineup.

No longer behind the desk, the 57-year-old will well and truly be putting it all to the test.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Melissa Tkautz

Melissa first made her mark as 'Nikki Spencer' on the popular 90s Australian soap opera E Street, and now she will once again show just how strong she is on the 2022 season of SAS.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Richard Buttrose

The convicted cocaine dealer and nephew of ABC chair Ita Buttrose, will join SAS Australia on its fourth season.

Richard spent eight years and nine months in prison after he was found to have over seven kilograms of cocaine, worth $10.8 million in is home.

He had an A-list clientele, which he infamously turned over to police in order for a reduced sentence.

During his stint in prison, he earned himself a degree in accounting and a Masters in business administration.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Melissa Wu

Australian diver, Olympic silver medallist, and world championship medallist, it will be no surprise if Melissa channels the stamina and perseverance needed to go all the way on SAS Australia.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Michael Zerafa

The self-titled "pretty boy" will have a chance to fight on SAS Australia next year.

The Australian boxer held the Commonwealth super-welterweight in 2018.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Locky Gilbert

The bachie of season eight's The Bachelor will be a familiar face for all those that tuned in to the program last year and watched as he courted 20 women before choosing Irina Srbinovska.

Gilbert appeared on Survivor on Network Ten twice before his arguably most testy stint on The Bachelor, so to say he is equipped for a battle would be an understatement.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Paul Fenech

Next year's lineup will have some comedic relief thankfully, with Paul Fenech joining as a contestant on SAS Australia in 2022.

The beloved Aussie larrikin has made a number of hit comedies, including Fat Pizza and Housos.

However, we are not too sure just how far his antics will get him with an elite special forces team.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Millie Boyle

Millie Boyle will be joining the recruits in the 2022 season of SAS Australia.

The Australian rugby league and rugby union footballer will prove to be a serious contender for the fourth season.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Barry Hall

The AFL great is best known for his time playing for the St Kilda Football Club and the Sydney Swans, and now he is a proud father of two with his wife Lauren Brant.

Despite his time away from the field, we are sure the beloved ex-sportsman will be able to prove he is more than capable to take on the other recruits in SAS Australia.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Riana Crehan

The Motorsport reporter will be a recruit on the Channel 7 program. Crehan made a name for herself by presenting from the throngs of the pit before COVID-19 hit.

Now, she will face the ultimate challenge by being cut off from the outside world and pushing herself to the absolute limit.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Darius Boyd

The retired NRL star will face new challenges on SAS Australia.

Boyd played for the Brisbane Broncos from 2017 to 2019, before retiring and welcoming his third child with wife, Kayla.

Listen to The Spill, a daily entertainment podcast that covers the top pop culture stories of the day. Post continues after audio.

SAS Australia 2022 Cast: Simone Holtznagel

Simone Holtznagel is a fashion model, who is best known for her appearance in Australia's Next Top Model.

SAS Australia is a majorly different route for Holtznagel, but it is a challenge she seems to be ready for.

Feature Image: Instagram / @barryhallofficial, @elliagreen, @_dariusboyd, @annaheinrich1.