1. “I didn’t know where she was.” Witnesses recount Sara Zelenak’s last moments before she was killed in the London Bridge terror attack.

Australian Sara Zelenak may have slipped over before she could run away from the three terrorists who stabbed her to death in the London Bridge attacks, an inquest has heard.

The 21-year-old and fellow Australian 28-year-old Kirsty Boden were among eight people killed when Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba used a van to run down dozens of people on the bridge before stabbing dozens more with ceramic kitchen knives in nearby Borough Market on the night of June 3, 2017.

Witness Erick Siguenza, who had been out with friends that night, saw a young woman with blonde hair slip over just metres from where the attackers’ van crashed at the southern end of London Bridge.

He agreed that the recent rain and her high heels may have caused her to lose her footing on the wet pavement.

Siguenza then saw a man, who may have been Briton James McMullan, gently try to help her up, but the three attackers had already got out of the van with their knives in hand.

"There was no time for him to be able to help her up because the driver and other terrorists were already running towards them, so there was no time," he told the inquest at London's Old Bailey.

Siguenza said the man was stabbed in the left side of his chest and the woman was stabbed while she was on the ground.

Minutes later Police Constables Clint Wallis and Richard Norton found Zelenak lying on her back in a dimly lit corner at the top of the stairs.

"I could see that there was copious amounts of blood on the floor. I could see that she had multiple stab wounds to the left side of her neck," Const Norton said.

Zelenak's eyes were open but she had no pulse and she was not breathing, so the officers started CPR.

Const Wallis noticed the Australian was clutching her phone, which was flashing as her friend Priscilla Goncalves repeatedly tried to contact her.

The officers realised they were potentially putting themselves in harm's way as well, being unarmed and hearing bursts of gunfire nearby, but they carried on.

"So whilst we were attending to Sara we were very conscious that our backs were exposed to the steps that the attackers had previously run down," Const Norton told the inquest.

"We asked members of the public to keep a look out for us and if they should see anybody that were armed, then to alert us."

The officers continued CPR for about 10 minutes.

At that point paramedic Garry Evans arrived and declared the Australian dead.

"She looked... she wasn't breathing and she looked lifeless," Evans told the inquest.

Zelenak's friend Goncalves was with her when they heard the van crash. People were shouting "run", so Goncalves started running away before realising her friend was not by her side.

"Then we start running and when I look again (sic) she's not next to me anymore," she told the inquest.

Goncalves had no idea it was a terrorist attack and had just instinctively run away.

"I looked behind and I saw men on top of another man and then I thought maybe someone is attacking someone but I didn't know it was a terrorist attack," she said.

"I didn't see any gun or knife."

Goncalves continually tried to contact her friend on Whatsapp that night, but she never saw her again.

"I thought maybe she had lost her phone so I sent messages on messenger as well, on Facebook and I called but she didn't pick up," she said.

"I didn't know where she was, I was hoping she was maybe hiding somewhere."

It was not until days later that Goncalves found out that Zelenak had been killed.

Zelenak had only moved to the United Kingdom three months before the attack, but in that short space of time she had numerous brushes with terror.

She was very nearly at the scene of the Westminster attack in March, and had tickets for Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester in May 2017.

Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, Briton James McMullan, 32, Frenchmen Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Sebastien Belanger, 36, and 39-year-old Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria also died in the attack.

Thomas and Archibald were hit by the van, with the others all stabbed to death.

The coroner said another 48 people were seriously wounded, while all three attackers were shot dead by police at the scene.

2. Legendary Hollywood star Doris Day has died aged 97.

Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in films in the 1960s, has died aged 97.

The actor died early on Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California, surrounded by close friends, the Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed.

"Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," the foundation said in an emailed statement.

The foundation also said she requested "no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker".

The honey-voiced singer and actor whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and 1960s was among the most popular screen actresses in history.

With her lilting contralto and beauty, she was a top box office draw and recording artist known for such films as Pillow Talk and for such songs as Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera) from the Alfred Hitchcock film The Man Who Knew Too Much.

AE Hotchner, who collaborated with Day on her memoir, said she had a "sweet and sour" existence.

"She was such a positive, absolutely enchanting woman," he told The Associated Press. "And she was so loved."

Paul McCartney, a friend, called Day "a true star in more ways than one".

"Visiting her in her Californian home was like going to an animal sanctuary where her many dogs were taken care of in splendid style," he said in a statement.

"She had a heart of gold and was a very funny lady who I shared many laughs with."

Her 1976 tell-all book, Doris Day: Her Own Story, chronicled her money troubles and three failed marriages.

"I have the unfortunate reputation of being Miss Goody Two-Shoes, America's Virgin, and all that, so I'm afraid it's going to shock some people for me to say this, but I staunchly believe no two people should get married until they have lived together," she wrote.

She never won an Academy Award, but Day was given a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004.

In recent years she spent much of her time advocating for animal rights.

Born to a music teacher and a housewife, she had dreamed of a dance career, but at age 12 her leg was badly broken in an accident.

Listening to the radio while recuperating, she began singing along with Ella Fitzgerald, and later began singing in a Cincinnati radio station, then a local nightclub, then in New York.

A bandleader changed her name to Day, after the song Day After Day, to fit it on a marquee.

Singing at a Hollywood party in 1947 led to early stardom and after a stint at Warner Bros, Day won the best notices of her career with Love Me Or Leave Me in 1955.

She followed with another impressive film, Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much and the 1958 comedy Teacher's Pet.

But she found her greatest success in slick, stylish sex comedies, beginning with her Oscar-nominated role in Pillow Talk.

3. Sweden had reopened Julian Assange's rape investigation.

Sweden's state prosecutor says she will reopen an investigation into a rape allegation against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and seek his extradition from Britain.

Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference on Monday she would continue and conclude a preliminary investigation that was dropped in 2017 without charges being brought as Assange had taken refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

The 47-year-old Australian was arrested in Britain last month after spending seven years inside the embassy. The United States is also seeking his extradition on charges relating to the public release by Wikileaks of a huge cache of secret documents.

The Swedish prosecutor's office said it would shortly request Assange be detained in his absence on probable cause for an allegation of rape and that it would issue a European arrest warrant - the process under which his extradition would be sought.

Assange is currently in prison in Britain after being sentenced to 50 weeks behind bars last month for jumping bail when he fled to the Ecuadorean embassy.

The decision to reopen the investigation poses the question of whether Assange will be moved to the United States to face conspiracy charges for hacking into classified information or to Sweden.

"I am well aware of the fact that an extradition process is ongoing in the UK and that he could be extradited to the US," Persson said.

The British courts will have to rule on any extradition request and Home Secretary Sajid Javid would decide which one takes precedence once Swedish prosecutors file theirs.

Nick Vamos, lawyer at London-based firm Peters & Peters and former head of extradition at Britain's Crown Prosecution Service, told Reuters before Monday's decision that he expected a Swedish request would take supremacy.

"In the event of a conflict between a European Arrest Warrant and a request for extradition from the US, UK authorities will decide on the order of priority," a Swedish prosecutor's statement said.

Assange's Swedish lawyer said the WikiLeaks founder wanted to help put Swedish rape allegations to bed and only feared being extradited to the US.

"I'm surprised. It's embarrassing for Sweden to reopen the investigation," Per E Samuelson told Swedish TV.

"He has always wanted to help solve this Swedish issue, his big predicament in life is that he risks being extradited to the United States because of his journalistic work."

Reopening the Swedish investigation became an option after Assange was arrested on April 11 in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Officers from Scotland Yard moved in on him on after the government of Ecuador revoked his asylum, saying it had had enough of Assange and what they called his rude, aggressive and unsanitary behaviour inside their embassy in London's upscale Knightsbridge neighbourhood.

Assange is expected to serve at least 25 weeks of his UK sentence before he can be released, Persson said.

Following his arrest, the lawyer for one of the two women who have accused him of sexual assault asked for resumption of the investigation, which had been shelved because Assange was unavailable for questioning in person.

He denies the allegations.

The US wants to prosecute Assange on charges that he conspired to help US Army Private Chelsea Manning download and leak a massive trove of classified military documents.

4. Children in Queensland are 'held like animals' in adult holding cells.

The Queensland government is unable to say when it will stop holding children in adult watch houses after it was revealed some were being kept for weeks at a time.

The ABC's Four Corners program has obtained hundreds of documents detailing cases of children enduring lengthy periods in adult holding cells because the state's youth detention centres are full.

"We have significant numbers of kids, from traumatised backgrounds, held like caged animals in concrete pens," Public Guardian Natalie Siegel-Brown told the ABC.

She cited one particularly alarming case where a girl was accidentally put in with two alleged male sex offenders.

Other files obtained by Four Corners reveal children as young as 10 have been held in watch houses, sometimes in isolation, sometimes in so-called suicide smocks.

Two children were held for 33 days or more.

One was an Aboriginal boy who had been deemed permanently unfit to plead and assessed as having the cognitive function of a child aged younger than six.

In another case, a girl was put into a pod with two alleged male sex offenders at the Brisbane City Watch House.

At the same watch house, a different girl was held 25 days, during which time she discovered she was about 11 weeks pregnant. She was later transferred to a youth detention centre.

Queensland's youth detention centres are full after state government reforms mandating that 17-year-olds be dealt with in the youth justice system, not the adult system.

This has resulted in children being held for long periods in adult watch houses because there's nowhere else for them to go.

Child Safety Minister Di Farmer says there's no doubt that adult watch houses are poor environments for young people but is unable to say when the practice will stop.

"I would hope by the second half of next year we can see that there are only kids in watch houses who are really just there as the general process of things," she told Four Corners.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doesn't want to see young people in detention.

"But unfortunately there are people out there that commit crimes, we're talking about burglary, we're talking about injuries to police officers, we're talking about sexual assaults," she said on Monday.

The Liberal National Party says the premier has failed to plan for the consequences of her own reforms, and and the Queensland Law Society wants the practice to end immediately.

"It is an absolute disgrace and simply outrageous to think that this practice was ever allowed to happen in the first place, let alone be considered an on-going way of detaining any young child," President Bill Potts said.

He says alternatives like properly staffed and supervised half-way houses or youth bail houses should be considered, and that figures around juvenile crime were indicative of wider community failings.

Last month, the Labor government said it would spend $150 million on a new 32-bed youth detention centre at Wacol, and $27 million on 16 more beds at the existing Brisbane Youth Detention Centre.

It's also funding diversion programs aimed at preventing youth crime.

5. Israel Folau turned down a Rugby Australia peace offering that would allow him to keep playing.

Israel Folau has revealed how he resisted the "temptation" of a peace offering from Rugby Australia that would have allowed him to resurrect his playing career.

The Wallabies star described his fallout with the governing body as "challenging" and spoke of being tempted by the "opportunity" to rekindle his career with the NSW Waratahs and Wallabies during a Sydney church address.

The fundamentalist Christian faces being sacked by RA after being found to have committed a high-level code of conduct breach for an Instagram post that said hell awaited "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers" and others.

An independent three-member panel is expected to announce Folau's sanction this week after deciding the controversial posts left him open to having his four-year, $4 million contract torn up.

But, in a video of him speaking at a church service on Sunday afternoon, Folau insisted the process was not finished and the "outcome is yet to be known".

"Potentially I could get terminated, which means that there's no more playing contract and therefore no more finances or money coming in," he said from the lectern.

"It would be the first time it has happened to me in my life.

"All the materialistic things I have been able to have over the last number of years are slowly being taken away from me.

"It's been really challenging but also it's been encouraging to myself to see what my God is actually doing."

It's understood Super Rugby's all-time leading try-scorer would have been allowed to resume playing again had he agreed to take down his latest controversial post.

"There have been many opportunities to potentially make the situation a little bit easier. I could go back and play the game, get everything back to the way it used to be," Folau said.

"The way Satan works is he offers you stuff that could look good to the eye and makes you feel comfortable, and if you follow that path all the worries and troubles will go away.

"(But) it is always the will of God that comes first."

The panel deciding Folau's fate is considering written submissions from both the player's legal team and Rugby Australia before handing down their verdict.

Both parties then have a right of appeal, meaning the most divisive matter in Australia could drag on for weeks and months yet.