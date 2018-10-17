Sam Wood has responded to comments about his fiance Snezana looking 'too skinny'.

It’s no secret Bachie couple Sam and Snezana Wood are very into their fitness.

Sam – a personal trainer – and fiance Snezana’s Instagram accounts are filled with posts encouraging each other’s fitness goals. Posts that fans have come to expect, and adore, from the couple.

I mean, how could you not?

With their wedding approaching, Snezana, who appeared on the 2015 season of The Bachelor, seems to have upped the ante on her fitness regime – often sharing ‘wedding shredding’ pictures and videos in preparation for the big day (which we still don’t know when it will be, by the way).

We think she looks incredible, but in a video posted this morning on Sam’s page, some Instagram users seemed to ‘skinny shame’ the 37-year-old mother of two.

The video, which shows Snezana doing a series of jumping push ups on the couch in the couple’s Melbourne home, before accidentally waking up their one-year-old daughter Willow, provoked comments about Snezana’s recent weight-loss.

“It’s great but I think she’s lost a lot of weight…” one person wrote.

“I agree I think she’s looking too skinny. Gorgeous lady, she doesn’t want to look sickly,” another said.

Sam was quick to defend his fiance, posting: “She’s a really happy healthy weight at the moment and has said she doesn’t want to lose any more,” later adding: “‘She’s training hard and eating lots as we are getting married at the end of the year.”

Speaking to Mamamia, he said he wouldn’t call the initial comments ‘skinny shaming’, rather “just one person’s opinion”.

“Snez is strong, fit and most importantly healthy and happy. She’s only been doing 28 minutes [of exercise] about five times a week and I’m sure she wouldn’t mind me saying she eats like a horse,” he said.

We love a couple who has each other’s back, and this has just made us all the more excited for them to tie the knot.

…But can you please tell us when the wedding is, Sam and Snez?