'I'm crook. Possibly dying.' Sam Neill has been diagnosed with stage three blood cancer.

Sam Neill has shared that he's being treated for stage-three blood cancer.

The New Zealand actor was on a promotional tour for Jurassic World Dominion in March 2022 when he first "experienced swollen glands". Soon after, he was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Neill is currently penning a memoir, with his illness being a "spiral thread" through the story.

Speaking to The Guardian about it, he shared how he began writing the book during treatment, noting how his memories kept him company.

Watch the trailer for Sam Neill's new film, The Portable Door. Post continues after video.





"I found myself with nothing to do," he told the publication.

"And I’m used to working. I love working. I love going to work. I love being with people every day and enjoying human company and friendship and all these things. And suddenly I was deprived of that. And I thought, 'what am I going to do?'"

"I never had any intention to write a book," he continued.

"But as I went on and kept writing, I realised it was actually sort of giving me a reason to live and I would go to bed thinking, 'I’ll write about that tomorrow… that will entertain me."

It became a "lifesaver".

"I couldn’t have gone through that with nothing to do, you know?" Neill added.

Beyond his diagnosis, the 75-year-old writes about his career in film and television, the inner workings of celebrity culture, growing up on a farm in New Zealand and his own mortality.

"The thing is, I’m crook. Possibly dying," he writes in chapter one of the memoir titled Did I Ever Tell You This?.

"I may have to speed this up."

While Neill is now cancer-free, he's currently receiving a chemotherapy drug which he will continue to take monthly for the rest of his life.

"I can’t pretend that the last year hasn’t had its dark moments," Neill told The Guardian.

"But those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief, you know, and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





In recent years, the Jurassic Park actor has appeared in Peaky Blinders, The Tudors and the Stan Original Film, The Portable Door.

He splits his time between Clyde, a small town in New Zealand, and Sydney, and still has a lot left to give.

"I'm not afraid to die, but it would annoy me," Neill said.

"Because I’d really like another decade or two, you know? We’ve built all these lovely terraces, we’ve got these olive trees and cypresses, and I want to be around to see it all mature. And I’ve got my lovely little grandchildren. I want to see them get big.

"But as for the dying? I couldn't care less."

Feature Image: Getty.