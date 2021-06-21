A strict skincare rule and a nifty concealer trick: Every part of Sam Frost's beauty routine.

What I Put On My Face is Mamamia’s celebrity beauty series that takes you inside the beauty cabinets of some of Australia’s most influential women. From what skincare products they use to their go-to makeup tips, it’s a pervy look at exactly what they put on their face. And body. And hair. You get the idea.

You might know Sam Frost from the 2014 season of The Bachelor, or The Bachelorette in 2015. She’s also an actress, television and radio personality, with a tidy 572,000+ followers on Instagram. Here, the 32-year-old takes us through her entire skincare routine, as well as her holy grail makeup products and how she likes to unwind. Enjoy!

Since *that* messy ending on The Bachelor (and flipping it around as The Bachelorette in 2015), Sam Frost has become one of Australia's biggest media personalities.

She's a fixture on our TV screens as Summer Bay nurse Jasmine Delaney on Home and Away, and she's also the director and founder of mental health initiative, Believe By Sam Frost, alongside her sister Kristine.

Talk about one busy lady.

Watch: Sam Frost talks about breaking up with Blake with Mia on No Filter. Post continues below.

We caught up with the new ambassador for lifestyle brand Myles Gray, and asked her for a pervy peek at absolutely everything in her beauty routine ('cause we're nosy like that), as well as how she likes to keep her health and wellbeing in check.

Let's go!

Sam Frost's skincare routine.

When it comes to skincare, everybody has that one niggling skin concern they're trying to tie down. "For me hydration is really important. My skin tends to dry out really easily," she told Mamamia.

"But as I get older, my focus has changed to be more about reducing fine lines and ageing. I’ve never had anything done to my face (anti-wrinkle injections or fillers) and I plan on keeping it that way for as long as possible. So, a good skincare routine is something I am really strict with."

Listen: Sam Frost chats to Kee and Laura on how 'most beautiful' lists have evolved. Post continues below.

Wanna know what products she reaches for on the daily? Of course you do!

Sam said she enjoys mixing it up and using a range of different brands - but she does have a few staples she uses on the reg.

"Every morning and night I use Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel, $83.60. It’s really light and gentle. Then I use Rationale in steps: #1 The Serum, $174, #2 The Serum, $166, #3 The Day Crème SPF15, $176."

"At night, I always make sure I wash all my makeup off thoroughly with a cleanser, and use Rachel Finch’s Kissed Earth Radiance Collagen Night Creme, $125 and Kissed Earth Enliven Collagen Eye Cream and delicately put it around my eyes and forehead frown lines."

While there's no arguing that Sam's skincare haul is certainly on the ~spendy~ side of things, the actress said that splurging on her skin now is something that she thinks will be worth it in the future.

"Using all those products adds up, and can be expensive but I’ve only got one face for my whole life so I justify it as an investment."

We love this line of thinking.

Image: Adore Beauty

Image: Rationale

Image: Rationale

Image: David Jones

Image: Kissed Earth

Image: Kissed Earth

Sam Frost's makeup routine.

When we asked her about her everyday makeup routine, Sam said she likes to keep things "really simple and basic", opting for a speedy, natural look most mornings.

"It takes me less than five minutes to do my makeup. I mostly try to highlight my cheekbones by putting a light bronzer along the bone, and use a highlighter just above. I naturally have quite dark circles under my eyes (it’s genetic and runs in the family), so concealer is my best friend."

Sam's go-to foundation base is MAC Studio Fix Foundation, $55, and her holy grail concealer product is "Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer, $52, sometimes mixed in with IT Cosmetics Bye-Bye Under Eye Anti-Aging Concealer."

As for bronzer, Sam said she always has MAC Cosmetics Mineralise Skin Finish, $57, kicking around in her makeup kit, along with the cult NARS Orgasm Blush, $46.

While she switches between mascaras, when it comes to her brows Benefit Cosmetics Goof Proof Pencil, $45, is her staple for filling in and shaping. "I love a strong brow."

"When I’m getting dolled up for a night out, I’m obsessed with Urban Decay Naked Heat Pallet, $83."

Image: MAC Cosmetics

Image: MAC Cosmetics

Image: MAC Cosmetics

Image: MAC Cosmetics

Image: Mecca

Image: Sephora

Image: Mecca

Sam Frost's hair routine.

"I try to not use much heat, as my hair was really damaged a few years back, and it’s taken YEARS to get back into a good condition," said Sam.

We FEEL this.

"I use Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $50, and Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $50. I also use Olaplex Hair Perfector No.3 Home Treatment, $50, once or twice a week. The majority of the time, I let my hair naturally dry and will just put a slight bend in the front with the straightener."

Image: AMR Beauty

Image: Cult Beauty

Sam Frost's favourite fragrance.

If you're anything like us, you probably have eleventy million different fragrances on rotation, and can never quite pin down a signature scent. For Sam, there's one scent she never steers from. And yes, we wanna try it.

"Jean Paul Gaultier Classique Essence De Parfum, $89.99 - I’ve been wearing it for years and still obsessed."

GIMME.

Image: FragranceNet

Sam Frost's self care routine.

"Every night, an hour before bed, I put my phone away, turn off all electronics, light my candles, including our new Myles Gray x Believe by Sam Frost crystal candle ($39.95), hop into bed, mediate, write in my journal or read," said Sam.

Image: Supplied

"It’s a great way to clear your mind, calm your body, reset, and it’s proven to help go to sleep and stay asleep. I always have a book or two that I’m currently reading. It’s good for the heart and soul."

That's a nighttime ritual we can get behind.

Image: Supplied

Feature image: Instagram/@fro01.

Do you use any of the same products as Sam? What are your favourites? Share with us in the comment section below.