"I looked at the photo and I just cried." The childhood picture that brought Sam Frost to tears.

Warning: This post deals with depression and might be triggering for some readers.



"You are going to be ok."

Those are the words Sam Frost would tell her younger self.

In a candid Instagram post, the former Bachelorette has opened up about the depression she experienced growing up and how "awful" that period of her life was.

Sharing a photo of herself smiling with braces, the 31-year-old explained, "My sister sent me this photo today... immediately I replied 'SO gross! I look disgusting!!! What a depressing period in my life'."

"Then I stopped... I went back into our family chat. I looked at the photo for a long time... looked at my face. My eyes. And I just cried. I remember how awful this period in my life was."

The Home and Away star went on to say that she was "extremely depressed for a very long time".

"My life had been full of incredibly difficult challenges... I couldn’t handle it anymore and I felt like my life wasn’t worth sticking around for. But somehow, I got through it. I found the light when darkness was the only thing I could see, feel and breathe."

Frost took the opportunity to give her younger self some very important advice.

"If I could go back in time, I’d tell younger me... I know it doesn’t feel like it right now, but you are going to be ok. You are going to have the most beautiful life. Your pain will go away, I promise."

"And future you, will be SO PROUD that you never gave up... you somehow found strength. You found the light. More importantly you found yourself."