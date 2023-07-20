‘I’m putting the breaks on.’ Why Sam Frost has cancelled her wedding.

Ex-Bachelorette Sam Frost has decided to cancel her wedding. For now, anyway.

Sam gave an interview on The Morning Show, alongside her fiancé Jordie Hansen and their newborn son Theodore, who they refer to as Ted.

The couple welcomed Ted in March this year after becoming engaged in July 2022 – meeting only six months prior.

When the couple were asked when they plan to say 'I Do', Sam said that she was “putting the brakes” on their wedding.

“It’s just so expensive and it’s just hard to justify spending so much money because we want to buy a house and now we’ve got a baby," she told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies.

The wedding will happen one day, but it's not a priority for the couple right now. “We will eventually. But I think at the moment our focus is just little Teddy,” the Home and Away actor said.

Earlier in the interview, Sam spoke about how she's adapted to motherhood. “He’s amazing,” she said. “He’s the most chilled, smiling, happy baby.”

In response to people warning her about sleep deprivation, the former radio host said she was surprised by how her own experience compared. “You can actually do quite a lot still,” she said. “So I think I had low expectations and I was like ‘this is amazing’."

The 34-year-old has previously opened up about how she struggled with breastfeeding in a personal essay on her website. “A girlfriend had said she found breastfeeding harder than labour – I had an epidural, so I wholeheartedly agreed," she wrote.

Sam and Jordie met through her brother Alex Frost, as he competed alongside Jordie on the 2022 season of Australian Survivor. Ted is their first child together.

“He just brings so much happiness into our lives," Sam said. “I honestly cannot believe how good he is.”

Feature image: Instagram/samfrost.