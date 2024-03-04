Kendehl's father is the 'Salt Creek Monster.' She still loves him.

Kendehl's memories of Salt Creek in South Australia are of a camping trip with her family, aged four.

Two decades later, however, her dad took two young backpackers to the same location and subjected them to a terrifying physical and sexual attack that very nearly took their lives.

Coming to terms with her dad being a loving father during her childhood and the 'Salt Creek Monster' once she'd grown up and left home, is something the 36-year-old is still grappling with.

"I miss the dad he was before it all happened," she told 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

Roman Heinze is eligible for parole in 2033, after being convicted of multiple counts of assault, attempted rape, sexual assault, and violence and sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Kendehl is terrified for when that time comes.

"I'm really scared that Dad's going to come after me when he gets out. I'm really scared," she said.

Since being in prison, Heinze has turned his violent tendencies towards her, writing threatening and abusive letters that tell her to "watch her back," and that "people are going to come after her".

Kendehl's father has been sending her threatening messages. Image: Nine.

But despite her fears, Kendehl struggles to this day with her contradictory feelings about what he did.

"I didn't know what to believe and I still to this day don't know the truth behind it. There's too much inconsistency, things that just don't add up. I still question things," she told interviewer Tara Brown.

"When you ask him [his version of events] it's always 'it's not what it seems.' Well tell me? I want to know," she said. "I feel like there's a hidden story there."

When asked if she believes his victim's story, Kendehl is torn.

"I believe most of it. Some things that I hear I just go mmmm. Things don't add up."

Lena and Beatriz's horror story.

In 2016, Beatriz and Lena booked Roman Heinze and his four-wheel-drive via GumTree to take them from Adelaide to Melbourne via the Great Ocean Road.

Even though the eight-hour trip could be done in one go, Heinze suggested they camp for the night, taking the women off the main road to the isolated Salt Creek area.

Heinze lured Beatriz away from camp on the pretence of showing her some kangaroos, where he proceeded to grab her from behind and push her face into the sand. He tied her ankles and wrists with rope and used his knife to cut the bikini she was wearing off her body - licking, kissing and touching her.

Beatriz managed to scream Lena's name during the attack, who had been having a nap at the time. As she ran towards her friend screaming, Heinze struck her four times with a hammer, but Lena remained standing.

Heinze ran for his car.

Lena and Beatriz managed to survive the terrifying attack in 2016. Image: Nine.

While he was starting the engine, Lena managed to get to Beatriz where she untied her. In that moment, the women came to the decision that the only way either of them would survive was if they went in opposite directions.

Heinze chased Lena, ramming her with the bullbar and sending her flying.

"I got weaker and weaker, I knew I couldn't go on like this for very long," Lena told 60 Minutes in 2017.

She jumped on the bonnet and then the roof of the car in an effort to escape him.

Meanwhile, Beatriz had flagged down other people on the beach who alerted police. As they started the two-hour drive to Salt Creek, the owner of the local roadhouse rounded up some locals and started searching for Lena.

Some of the search party managed to apprehend Heinze that day, and a bloodied and injured Lena made a full recovery.

It was later revealed that Heinze was a twice-married father-of-five — chef turned carer for his elderly father — who seemed perfectly respectful on the surface, but was secretly trawling GumTree for young, single backpackers who were looking for places to go.

He was a collector of violent, bondage pornography, who the judge remarked, was waiting for his opportunity.

In sentencing, the judge ruled that he was an inhuman, primitive, sex-obsessed predator.

"I don't want anything to do with him again."

Kendehl's feelings towards her father change daily.

She wishes he'd say sorry (to both her and his victims).

She wishes he was here for her children, his grandchildren.

"Everyone deserves a second chance. I've learnt to forgive him for what he's done," she told 60 Minutes.

Kendehl and her father. Image: Nine.

But even though she claims to still "love my dad," Kendehl has decided she wants nothing more to do with him.

"[I want him] to leave me alone and never contact me or my kids again. I don't want anything to do with him again. He's scared me too much," she said.

She's currently writing a book about being the Salt Creek Monster's daughter, and her dad is gearing up to appeal his convictions using money he earnt by threatening to sue his own children over their inheritance.

As Adelaide Now reports, Heinze secured $100,000 of his late father's estate (despite his dad's wishes), after claiming he was "unjustly left out".

His children agreed to settle to avoid a lawsuit.

Earlier this year, the 68-year-old went on a bizarre courtroom tirade labelling his victims "liars who played dumb".

He was in court trying to stop SA Police from destroying the vehicle he used during his crimes, claiming he can "prove his innocence".

Despite this, he's using the media-made title himself — creating disturbing art behind bars under the signature 'Roman Heinze AKA Salt Creek Monster.'

