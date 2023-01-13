It's been 7 years since Sally Faulkner's two children were taken from her. She's cried everyday since.

It's been more than seven years since Sally Faulkner was told her kids wouldn't be coming home over a Skype call.

That day, in May 2015, Sally's two children, then-five-year-old Lahela and two-year-old Noah, had been spending time with their father Ali Elamine during a short holiday in Lebanon.

Over 12,000 kilometres away back in Australia, Ali told her the "plans had changed".

"Lahela and Noah aren’t coming back to you. They’re staying here with me."

What happened next made headlines around the world.

The Brisbane mum attempted to retrieve her kids with the help of a child recovery agency called CARI. Channel Nine’s flagship news program 60 Minutes offered to pay for the recovery in return for exclusive coverage of the story.

On April 6, 2016, the child recovery attempt took place, with Sally briefly being reunited with her two children before a police hunt ensued and she surrendered.

Her children were returned to the custody of their father, and Sally and members of the 60 Minutes crew - including seasoned reporter Tara Brown - were briefly detained before charges were dropped and they returned to Australia.

Sally Faulkner on the moment her kids were torn away from her in Beirut.

Seven years on, not a single day has gone by where Sally hasn't thought of her kids.

Sharing a post to Instagram on Thursday, Sally wrote, "Quite literally I have not gone one day where I haven't cried or had to hold back the tears over what happened.

"Sometimes life just isn't fair."

She now also has three more children - Eli, Izac and Iylah - who she shares with her partner Brendan. They chat to their older brother and sister on Facetime.

In 2020, Sally's close friend, Melanie, told Mamamia that while becoming a mother to her three children, has, of course, been a joy for Sally, she does worry Lahela and Noah "will think they’ve been replaced when they haven’t".

All over her house are photos of the pair, and her son Eli has a growing understanding of his older siblings overseas.

"He doesn't know what's really happened, but he knows that he's got an older sister and an older brother, and he often talks about them," said Melanie.

Since Lebanon is not a signatory to the Hague Convention, which prevents children from being abducted and kept from the custodial parent, Sally is left with few legal options.

"All she can do is take it day by day and just hold on to the love that she has for her children, and remember that they love her as well."

Sally Faulkner's 2016 interview with Mia Freedman on the No Filter podcast.

When asked if Sally was any closer to retrieving her children Melanie said in 2020, "It is hard to say because we really don't know. I would hope so".

"But it's just such a difficult time at the moment with the pandemic and with the explosion and with the uncertainty of what's going on in Lebanon," she added, referencing the explosions that sent a billowing wave of destruction through the city of Beirut, where Sally children live, in the August of that year.

At the time, Sally woke to the breaking news in her Brisbane home and her heart sank, not knowing if her children were dead or alive.

Thankfully, she was later informed by a contact that they were unharmed by the explosion. She understands that they were in the mountains with their grandparents when the blast took place.

Throughout Sally’s journey, hundreds of people have reached out asking how to help. "We've tried petitioning the government to help, we've raised funds to help with legal proceedings… But aside from that, there's not a lot," Melanie replied. There is one thing, though, that isn’t helpful. Sending angry or abusive messages to Sally’s ex-husband, Ali. "Sally just wants peace in that regard. She doesn’t want her kids reading nasty things about their father… he’s still their dad at the end of the day and she knows the kids love him." Ultimately, for Sally and her family, it’s now a waiting game. As she wrote on Instagram in April, "I can’t wait till my big babies get the chance to meet their little siblings."

Feature Image: Sally Faulkner Instagram.