News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday October 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Troubling practices' during Rust filming.

Alec Baldwin has been seen consoling the family of the cinematographer who was killed on the set of his movie as more reports emerged of troubling practices during the filming of Rust.

A distraught Baldwin was photographed outside a hotel in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday embracing and talking with Matt Hutchins, the husband of Halyna Hutchins, and their nine-year-old son.

Baldwin, 63, on Friday said he was shocked and heartbroken at the death of Hutchins.

Representatives did not immediately say which performances he is canceling and which he will carry out from home.

Sheeran's official website lists no performances before April, but he is scheduled as the musical guest on November 6's Saturday Night Live.

The four-time Grammy winner's new studio album is called "=" which is pronounced "Equals".

Around the world.

- Queen Elizabeth is back at work after spending a night in hospital for the first time in years last week, for what Buckingham Palace termed "preliminary investigations". 

- Olympic runner Agnes Tirop, a rising star in Kenya's highly competitive athletics scene, was buried on Saturday at a funeral attended by over 1,000 mourners after she was found stabbed in her home on October 13. Police have arrested her husband.

- Sweden and Pakistan have warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of collapse and an "economic freefall" thanks to the abrupt end of billions of dollars in assistance in August. 

- With AAP

Feature image: Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency/Getty/AAP Image/Mick Tsikas/Instagram @teddysphotos.

Like a $50 gift voucher for your thoughts? For your chance, take our quick survey .
Tags: australian-news , international-news , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

lachy8 2 days ago
Hello MM could you please explain what the new colour coding means next to our names, some pink some orange some blue. Sorry to trouble you, thank you. 
Moderator 2 days ago

Hi Lachy8, thanks for your question! 

The colours are randomly assigned to every user. You can change them however, to a picture better suited to you, if you choose to do so! 

Thanks, 

The MM team. 

lachy8 a day ago
@Moderator Thank you so much,  I didn’t know if there was relevance. Take care. 
rush 2 days ago
I'm so pleased we will soon be able to travel to Melbourne and see our family again, but I don't think I'll be rushing in to anything. The numbers are still quite high, I'm going to wait and see for a couple of weeks at least. 
MORE COMMENTS