There's good news and there's bad news: Everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was the announcement we had all been waiting for.

After months of weeks-long lockdowns, the closing of borders, and social distancing, we finally had promising news about a COVID-19 vaccine.

But when the news was announced, it wasn't exactly the reaction we were expecting.

Instead of rejoicing in the streets, the news of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine came with a side of... skepticism.

The news was first announced last week when Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that the nation had become the first in the world to begin the manufacturing stage of a coronavirus vaccine, describing it as "a very important step for the world".

"The first batch of the novel coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya research institute has been produced," the Russian health ministry said in a statement, as per 9 News.

In the announcement, Putin claimed that the vaccine works "quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity" against COVID-19.

He also stated that one of his daughters had already received the vaccine, sharing: "She's feeling well and has a high number of antibodies."

Here's what we know about the latest developments in the race for the COVID-19 vaccine.

How did Russia get a vaccine so quickly?

Amid the news of Russia's vaccine, many experts have questioned the safety and effectiveness of Sputnik V.

The approval of the vaccine comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants across multiple months, commonly known as Phase III.

Although scientists in Russia have conducted months of human trials, Phase III trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.

But instead of doing Phase III trials, Russia are going straight into administering it.

Russia's health minister has said medical workers may be offered the vaccine as early as this month, while a wider vaccination plan is expected to be launched in October.

So, why are experts concerned about Russia skipping Stage III testing?

"The reason that vaccination is such a success globally, and has been for the last few decades, is because we're very careful with how we trial the vaccines before we introduce them to a global or larger population," Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, told Mamamia's daily news podcast, The Quicky.

"If it does have some side effects, we will see start seeing it if it's administered to large populations," he added.

"This isn't the ideal way to do it."

How many vaccines are in Phase III around the world?

Although Russia is the first country to start production of a coronavirus vaccine, other countries are still powering ahead with vaccine development.

"There are about 165 vaccine candidates, and of those about eight of them are in Phase III trials," Dr Senanayake told The Quicky.

"The best known [COVID-19 vaccine] is the Oxford trial, but there are a few others as well."

How does the Sputnik V vaccine actually work?

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is based on the DNA of an adenovirus, which is a common cold virus.

"What the Russian vaccine does, and the Oxford one does is that it takes a harmless virus and puts the genetic information for the production of the coronavirus spike protein into it," Dr Senanayake explained.

"So when the adenovirus infects the human cells, when the vaccine is given, those cells start producing and pumping out the spike protein, which leads to an anti-body response.

"But of course, that's just one way of doing it. The wonderful thing about having 160 odd vaccine candidates is that they're using different methods of stimulating the immunity."

When could we see a vaccine in Australia?

Over the weekend, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said he is cautiously optimistic that a vaccine will be available in Australia next year.

Mr Hunt says the government is close to striking a deal which would permit the production of a vaccine in Australia, but was unable to provide the names of the companies involved due to contractual reasons.

"We are in advanced negotiations with a range of different companies with regards to a vaccine," Mr Hunt told Sky News' Sunday Agenda.

"I am now on the basis of our best advice genuinely more optimistic, I think the work is moving closer to a vaccine."

Speaking to The Quicky, Dr Senanayake explained that Australia is currently in a good position when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're in a very good position compared to other parts of the world in terms of introducing a new vaccine for COVID-19 and distributing it and monitoring it to check how safe it is," he said.

"The earliest that we might see a vaccine – the Moderna US vaccine and the Oxford vaccine – they've talked about having their Phase III trial results by the end of the year," he added.

"I wonder if that's a bit optimistic... but if they work and if we're in a position to acquire some of the vaccines, it may be around mid 2021 that we might start to see some groups within Australia getting the vaccine."

Are we on the right track to have a vaccine sooner rather than later?

"The World Health Organisation are being very cautious and sending out messages like, 'We may not get a vaccine.' The reason they're saying that is because the fastest time to develop a vaccine prior to this, from start to finish, was four years with the Mumps vaccine," Dr Senanayake explained.

"We've also never had a vaccine for a coronavirus before. Plus, out of all vaccines that are developed, only about 10 per cent are ever successful.

"So if you look at those factors, it does lead to a degree of pessimism but you have to balance that with the fact that our technology has never been better, and we've never had such a level of cooperation by so many groups around the world to try to get this vaccine developed.

"I'm more optimistic than pessimistic that we will have a functioning COVID-19 vaccine."

