Yas queen! Stan has confirmed that RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is officially happening.

When it comes to entertainment options, 2021 is officially off to a dazzling start.

Stan, the home of RuPaul in Australia, today announced that the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will be sashaying exclusively to the streaming platform in 2021.

Quick! Have a listen to all the shows you need to watch in 2021. Post continues after podcast.

Production on the highly anticipated new eight-part Stan Original Series kicked off this week, with the show set to be hosted by American drag queen, actor and television personality RuPaul, who has hosted and produced the beloved reality competition since 2009. Earning himself eight Primetime Emmy Awards.

Stan has also confirmed that Drag Race veteran Michelle Visage will be by RuPaul's side as a Drag Race Down Under judge.

The long-running franchise, which holds the title for the most awarded reality competition show in history, has spanned thirteen seasons and inspired a series of spin-off shows.

In each season of Drag Race, contestants are given a series of different challenges to complete each week. After which they are judged by RuPaul and a panel of expert and celebrity judges. Eliminations then take place each week, effectively culling the list of queens down until only one is left standing.

What RuPaul officially announce the kick off of the Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under. Post continues.

The drag queens competing in the premiere season of Down Under, who hail from both Australia and New Zealand, will be announced later this year before the season premieres, along with additional judges and celebrity guest appearances.

Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is currently filming in New Zealand and RuPaul himself promised that first ever local adaption of the global hit series will offer up a little something special.

"I cannot wait for everyone to see that Down Under queens have some of the biggest charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents in the world," RuPaul said in a statement provided by Stan. "Thank you to Stan and TVNZ for providing a platform for these outrageous drag artists to share their heart, soul and humour.”

"You asked for it Australia, and now we're bringing it to you – finally, our very own Aussie Drag Race the new Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under!" Stan Chief Content Officer Nick Forward told Mamamia. "The series is already a huge hit with our audience, so to now be working with RuPaul and the entire team at World of Wonder to create a local version is beyond a thrill."

"We can't wait to reveal all the guest judges and see what our local queens bring to the global sensation that is RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The Stan Original Series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under will premiere later in 2021 but until that blessed day is upon us you can watch all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race (along with the spin-off seasons) on Stan.

Feature Image: Stan.