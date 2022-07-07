News
reality tv

Your guide to all the queens on Stan's RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2.

Start your engines, because a new set of fierce Australian and Kiwi talent is here to compete in season two of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

After months of speculation, Stan has finally revealed just which queens will become a part of Drag Race 'herstory'. And the competition looks absolutely cutthroat.

Watch: RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under contestants from season one. Post continues after video.

This season will see all new contestants, with some very familiar faces.

RuPaul will be back to host another season alongside veteran judge Michelle Visage. Aussie comedian Rhys Nicholson is also back to join the judging panel this season. 

Last year, New Zealand's Kita Mean became the last woman standing for season one of Down Under – but now a whole new set of queens have come to steal her crown.

So, let's get familiar with the 10 queens set to compete.

Aubrey Haive (Timaru, NZ), 25.

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD).

Faúx Fúr (Sydney, NSW), 27.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30.

Pomara Fifth (Sydney, NSW), 28.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ).

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, NZ).

Feature Image: Stan / Mamamia.

LEAVE A COMMENT