23 years after they invented Post-It notes, this is where the Romy and Michele cast are now.

It's been 23 years since the cult classic film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion first blessed the world in 1997, but it remains as relevant a tale of friendship and self-acceptance as it did back then.

The movie tells the story of best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow), who decide to leave their Los Angeles lives to head home to Tucson for their 10-year high school reunion. Feeling that they haven’t achieved what they wanted to in the decade, and wanting to show-off to their former bullies, they decide to fake their car, clothes, and careers – even claiming that they invented Post-It notes.

Naturally, their lies are discovered. But with the help of a couple of satin mini-dresses, they discover what really matters – accepting and celebrating themselves.

Yes, RAMHR is a heart-warming ending with life lessons aplenty. So, did it help the main cast achieve their own successes afterwards?

Mira Sorvino as Romy White.

Romy White may not have initially been living the life she wanted, but Sorvino went on the achieve amazing things after RAMHR.

The now 52-year-old starred in the 2006 film Human Trafficking, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her other movies include Mimic and Summer of Sam.

Sorvino has also appeared on House, Psych, and the 2016 Netflix comedy series Lady Dynamite.

Most recently she had a recurring role on Ryan Murphy's Netflix series Hollywood.

During the filming of RAMHR, the actor was dating director Quentin Tarantino. They split the year after the movie was released.

Sorvino has been married to actor Christopher Backus since 2004, and has four children.





If an acting career and four kids weren’t enough, Sorvino has also been a social justice advocate. She has advocated for Amnesty International since 2004, and in 2006, she was awarded an Amnesty International’s Artist of Conscience Award.

Sorvino was also a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador to Combat Human Trafficking, from 2009 to 2012.

In 2017, during the #MeToo movement, Sorvino revealed the sexual harassment she suffered from producer Harvey Weinstein, adding that the director had blacklisted her after their encounter.

Lisa Kudrow as Michele Weinberger.

As if being the iconic Michele wasn’t enough, Kudrow was also one of our most-loved 90s characters – Phoebe Buffay from Friends.

The now 56-year-old continued that role until the series end in 2004. Since then, she hasn’t stopped being a Hollywood A-lister. She’s continued to not only act extensively, but also write and produce, winning Emmys for 2005’s The Comeback, and appearing in numerous movies, including The Opposite of Sex, P.S. I Love You, and Hotel for Dogs.

When she filmed RAMHR, Kudrow was already married to advertising executive Michael Stern. The couple had a son, Julian, a year after the movie was released – you may recall her pregnancy was written into the storyline of Friends when Phoebe acted as her brother’s surrogate.

And of course, Kudrow still has some very famous friends:





So far, 2020 has been the year of Kudrow on Netflix: She guest-starred in the penultimate episode of the Good Place, in comedy-drama Feel Good and as Steve Carell's husband in Space Force.

Oh, and there's that upcoming Friends reunion too.

Janeane Garofalo as Heather Mooney.

Comedian Janeane Garofalo's character Heather Mooney was the hilarious, truth-telling force in RAMHR, and her career after the film has been similar.

The now 55-year-old, who had also been in 1994’s Reality Bites, continued to tour her live comedy shows, as well as developing her movie career.

She’s been in Mystery Men, Wet Hot American Summer, Clay Pigeons and Sandy Wexler – just to name a few.

She is scheduled to appear alongside Kelsey Grammar and Julia Stiles in upcoming drama film The God Committee, which has had its release delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2003, Garafalo spoke out against the Iraq War, and has been a regular social justice advocate for other causes.

On a personal note, since RAMHR, the comedian also divorced writer Robert Cohen in 2012; they had married in 1991.

Julia Campbell as Christie Masters.

Christie Masters was Romy and Michele’s nemesis, but that didn’t mean Julie Campbell, who played her, was anything like her unfulfilled character.

Campbell, now 58, went on to have an extensive television career, appearing in shows such as Ally McBeal, Malcolm in the Middle, Friends, Scrubs, House, and The Mentalist.

You might most also recognise her as the terrified wife of John Lithgow's Trinity Killer on the fourth season of Dexter.

Alan Cumming as Sandy Frink.

Scottish-born Alan Cumming, now 55, played successful millionaire Sandy Frink in RAMHR. It was the first American role he'd ever played on film – and his life continued to be a success story, like his character's.

After RAMHR, Cumming crafted an extensive, internationally-renown career in theatre, television, and as an author. He’s won multiple awards, including two Emmy Awards.

In 2001, Cumming was even in an episode of Sex and The City. He’s also appeared in the Spy Kids trilogy, and in The Good Wife from 2010.

Cumming has been an LGBTQI advocate, and won the PETA Humanitarian Award in 2017.





Justin Theroux as Clarence the Cowboy.

Years before Justin Theroux married, and then divorced, Jennifer Aniston, the now 48-year-old had a small role in RAMHR as the cowboy Clarence. It was only his second movie role, having first appeared in I Shot Andy Warhol.

Theroux later appeared in Mulholland Drive, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Zoolander, Tropic Thunder, Six Feet Under, and The Girl on the Train. He also screen-wrote Iron Man 2.

It was his role in the 2014 – 2017 psychological drama, The Leftovers, that made him a household name. That, and becoming Mr Jennifer Aniston in 2015, of course.

