A called off engagement and a bunch of marriages: Who the cast of Friends are dating IRL.

The Friends reunion aired last week and we seriously haven't been able to stop talking about it since.

Not only did we learn some brand new information - like David Schwimmer didn't get along too well with Marcel the monkey - we also found out that Ross and Rachel had a crush on each other in real-life. And OH. MY. GOD. someone make this happen.

"In the first season we… I had a major crush on Jen," said Schwimmer, before Aniston added that it was "reciprocated".

"I think we both, at some point, we both were crushing hard on each other," he continued. "But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. You know, we respected that."

Watch the trailer for Friends: The Reunion. Post continues below.



Video via HBO Max.

"I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television'," said Aniston.

"Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. So we just channelled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

At this stage, it looks like both Schwimmer and Aniston might both be single. So a possible Ross and Rachel reunion might be on the cards...

But in the meantime, while we keep our fingers (and toes) crossed, here's who the other Friends cast are currently dating.

Who is Matthew Perry dating?

Less than a week after the Friends reunion, Matthew Perry has announced his split from his 29-year-old fiancée Molly Hurwtiz.

The 51-year-old confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying "Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them".

"I wish Molly the best."

The pair, who started dating in 2018, just got engaged in November last year.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry told People.