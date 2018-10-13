News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

The awkward question Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy asked Fergie at the royal wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT

If anyone can pull off asking a question that would otherwise be considered at least mildly offensive, it’s children. They somehow make words seem less disrespectful, but more-so plain curious.

Oh to be young again.

For Theodora, or “Teddy”, Williams at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding, her question was directed at none other than Fergie, who met the innocent inquisition with sheer amusement.

Royal rebels and the royals they broke…

You see, Teddy was a bridesmaid in Princess Eugenie’s bridal party, along with several other youngsters such as daughter of Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall.

Her rather important role in the wedding led to the assumption that Robbie Williams, his wife Ayda Field, and their family were particularly close with the entire royal family.

This assumption was very quickly quashed when Teddy asked the Duchess of York one question in an American accent: “Are you The Queen?”

Uhhhh not quite, Teddy. Think… much older.

“No, I’m not The Queen,” Fergie responded, visibly amused.

Thinking the encounter was over, Fergie walked away, only to have the young bridesmaid yell out one last question, because it seemed the six-year-old was really, really confused about Fergie's role in the royal establishment.

"You're a Princess?" she asked.

"Yes," Fergie replied quickly before hopping in her car and driving away.

Though Teddy's younger siblings - three-year-old brother Charlie and newborn baby sister CoCo - weren't present at the wedding, their grandma Gwen Field was there to watch her eldest granddaughter capture the crowd with her cheeky demeanour.

Tags: beatrice-and-eugenie , celebrity , celebrity-weddings , royal , royal-news , royal-weddings , royals , wedding-of-the-week , weddings

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

Ally 2 years ago

Probably less of a comment on how old Sarah Ferguson might look and more a little kid assuming that a princess must have a mum who's a queen, because that's how it is in books and movies.

MORE COMMENTS