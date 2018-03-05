Why this Oscar winning actress walked the red carpet in the same dress she wore 56 years ago.

While many people may consider ‘outfit repeating’ something best avoided, one actress has made it a winning red carpet choice.

Rita Moreno wore the same dress to the Oscars, 56 years apart.

The 86 year old first wore the big skirted velvet dress to the 1962 Academy Awards, where she won Best Actress in A Supporting Role for her role in West Side Story.

She whipped it out again for this year's Oscars, walking down the red carpet with her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon, after making a promise on Twitter she would.

"The fabric is made out of Obi, which is the sash that Japanese women use in their kimonos. They're usually folded over and over, and this is one piece of fabric," she told E!.

She said it had just been hanging in her closet all this time.

"I know, you would think it would tarnish," she said.

Moreno made a few minor adjustments to the gown, changing the neckline and pairing it with a bold necklace and headband. (Post continues after gallery.)

2018 Oscar's Red Carpet Fashion

The 86 year old, who recently starred in the Netflix film One Day at A Time, is one of only 12 people to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony Award.

Presenting an award for Best Foreign Language Film at this year's Academy Awards, Moreno received a standing ovation.

What a legend.

