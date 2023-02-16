'There wasn’t even time for rage.' 8 things we learned from Rihanna's Vogue interview.

In case you missed it, Rihanna is having a very good week.

The 34-year-old singer, business mogul and billionaire performed at the Super Bowl on Monday, Australian time, and appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2023 issue on Thursday, with her partner A$AP Rocky and their son.

Watch: Behind Fenty Skin with Rihanna.

In an interview to accompany the high fashion photoshoot, Rihanna discusses motherhood, her halftime performance and addresses the constant questions about her next album. It's rare we get to hear from the enigmatic performer, particularly when it comes to her private life - and she's shared more than ever before.

Here are eight things we learned from the interview.

1. Details about her birth, and the days after.

Rihanna and fellow musician A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son - whose name is yet to be shared - back in May 2022. During her Super Bowl performance this week, she revealed she's pregnant with their second child.

Since becoming a mum, the singer has rarely been spotted in public, and has only shared one video of their baby on social media.

Details of her birth remained private too - until now.

"It was beautiful," Rihanna told writer and interviewer Giles Hattersley.

"I cannot believe it... Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts," she said.

Rihanna told Hattersley how she didn't sleep for the first few days, even if she wanted to.

"You’re just going through the motions and even then you’re so paranoid," she said. "Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?"

2. Getting dressed postpartum was difficult.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she told the writer.

"But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do?"

The singer shared how the week after giving birth she wore nothing but trackpants and hoodies. But after that, she had no idea to put on - noting her clothes were either too small or too big.

"You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use," she said.

"Well, unless you get pregnant again."

And we all know how that went.

3. Why she finally agreed to perform at the Super Bowl.

The singer told Hattersley how just weeks before being announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, she hadn't even agreed to it.

"I kind of kept putting off my answer," she said.

In 2018, Rihanna refused the NFL's offer to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with former quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee at the 2016 game during the national anthem, a stance against racial injustice.

She didn't want to be a "sellout".

"There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes, but it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level," she told the interviewer about why she said yes this time.

"You know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message."

She also shared why she agreed not long after giving birth.

"It’s this knowing that you can do anything," Rihanna said.

4. The reason she posted that TikTok.

Hattersley writes about the making of the cover image featuring the singer, her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their son - how the set was buzzing and the family-of-three were having fun.

"But then a mood shift," Hattersley wrote in the profile, before detailing about how paparazzi found them and took photos of their child.

"It’s the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that," Rihanna said, reflecting on the moment.

"Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he [her son] doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor."

Rihanna recalled how she went into "protective mode".

"Like there wasn’t even time for rage. We drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation," she said.

"As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals."

Knowing neither of them wanted the photos to be sold to the tabloids, the singer took things into her own hands - sending candid photos of her son to a "friendly blogger" and joining TikTok, posting the first video of him publically.

6. Whether they knew they were having a boy.

"Yeah, we knew. Rocky wanted to know. He wanted a boy," she told Hattersley.

"You knowww? At first he was open, then he was like, 'Nah, I want a boy, I’m sure.' I was just like, 'Lord, please let this man get what he wants.'"

Rihanna added how she has fun dressing their baby.

"I like to push it," she said. "I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that."

7. When that album is coming.

She also addresses the question on absolutely everyone's lips: when are we getting new music?

"I want it to be this year," she said.

"Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

8. If they'll have more kids.

Lastly, the singer is asked if she'll have more babies after her second.

"Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here," she said.

"I’m open. Girl, boy. Whatever."

Feature image: British Vogue/Canva.