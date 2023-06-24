In 2018, singer Rihanna launched her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty.

After five years of running the brand, the billionaire beauty mogul announced she had appointed Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take her position as CEO.

However, the 'Diamond' singer will still remain in a leadership role as executive chair, according to Vogue.

"It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," she said in a statement. "This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

"I'm so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO – she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level."

Since launching Savage X Fenty five years ago, Rihanna has made waves in the fashion industry. It was one of the first times a lingerie brand like this had ever existed; a brand so passionate about inclusivity, and over-the-top fashion shows, four of which are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The brand has also been an inclusive leader in the fashion industry, from opening up the range to advocate for bodies up to a 4X in underwear and 46DDD in bras.

Savage X Fenty also has created a gender-neutral range for the diverse body, amplifying the brands dedication to breaking social norms.

Rihanna's decision to step from her CEO position follows as the brand plans to expand beyond just e-commerce, according to Vogue.

Since 2022, Fenty has opened seven stores in US cities, including Los Angeles, Houston, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Super has previously held leadership positions at Guess, American Eagle, Gap and Old Navy.

In a statement, she said she is excited to take leadership of a brand committed to celebrating "inclusivity and fearlessness."

"I'm thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family," she said. "The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring."

The change will take place from 26 June.

Savage X Fenty is not Rihanna's first company as she reportedly achieved billionaire status with her cosmetics company, Fenty Beauty.

After launching in September 2017, the singer was praised for releasing an impressive 40-shade foundation range.

In a single year, Forbes reported the beauty brand made more than US$550 million in annual revenue. The company itself is said to be worth at least $2.8 billion.

Rihanna is set to welcome her second child with partner and rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple had their first child together, son RZA Athelston Mayers, in May 2022.

Aside from becoming a mother of two, the singer has also teased a release date for her ninth studio album.

It's been seven years since she released her last studio album, Anti.

"I want it to be this year," she told British Vogue back in February. "Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year. But I just want to have fun. I just want to make music and make videos."

