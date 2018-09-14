Rihanna's NYFW show is like nothing you've ever seen. And what happened after was remarkable.

Please excuse this slightly hyperbolic statement, but Rihanna’s fashion week Savage X Fenty show was honestly the best thing we’ve seen from the fashion industry, ever.

On Wednesday, the singer-turned-cosmetics entrepreneur-turned-fashion designer closed New York Fashion Week in Brooklyn with a truly remarkable lingerie show.

Diversity is one of those buzzwords that’s thrown around almost too often now, because in 2018, positively reinforcing designers for including one or two ‘plus size’ models in their shows is unfortunately still necessary for the industry to move forward.

True diversity, in fashion at least, is consumers being able to see themselves in product advertising, on Instagram and in fashion shows.

This is something Rihanna nailed with her Fenty Beauty launch and the Pro Filt’r Foundation that comes in 40 shades. Her Savage X Fenty NYFW debut was no different.

The show’s concept was like a garden of unearthly delights, the delights being the female form.

The stand out moment from the show came from model Slick Woods, who walked the runway in a strappy lingerie piece with black nipple pasties, thigh-high stockings and heels.

She also happened to be heavily pregnant, so much so, TMZ reports the 22-year-old went into labour backstage following the show.

According to the celebrity publication, Woods was escorted by paramedics to a nearby hospital where the openly bisexual model reportedly gave birth to her first child with fellow model Adonis Bosso.

Woods was one of almost 50 women (and one of two pregnant women) to walk in the show. And no two bodies looked the same.

Probably the most important point Rihanna's show made is that lingerie in the fashion industry can be glamorous and representative at the same time. The two don't have to be mutually exclusive.

Supermodels and traditionally 'beautiful' women like models Bella and Gigi Hadid shared the runway with other models and dancers. We saw women's bodies in ways we haven't seen them in bras and undies before - dancing, contorted, without fake tan or airbrushing - and it didn't diminish the quality of the show or the clothing at all.

If anything, it made us want to buy her lingerie more (cc: Victoria's Secret).

Women don't fall into just two categories - thin and plus size. We make our own. But the thing most us have in common is, we want to spend our money on things that make us feel good.

Rihanna's show did that.

Here's a look at all of the female bodies represented in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty NYFW show:

