A year after welcoming her son, we now know Rhianna's baby's name.

A year after welcoming their first child together, the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son has been announced.

According to media reports, the pair have named their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers.

It's believed he is named after producer and rapper RZA, the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rhianna, who is pregnant with her second child, has not publicly shared her son's name after giving birth to him in May last year.

The 35-year-old shared details of her son's birth for the first time in her Vogue cover interview earlier this year in February.

"It was beautiful," she told the publication.

"I cannot believe it... Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in November, Rihanna said she "cherished" the small moments with her son.

"Oh, my God, in the mornings seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with little bags and waking up and they're just startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest," she said.

"It's my favourite part of the day. He's amazing. He's a happy baby."

The singer announced she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky during her Super Bowl halftime performance in February.

Prior to the performance, Rihanna hinted about bringing a special guest to the halftime show.

"I'm thinking about bringing someone, I'm not sure. We'll see," she said, smiling.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram@badgalriri