'There wasn’t even time for rage.' 8 things we learned from Rihanna's Vogue interview.

3. Why she finally agreed to perform at the Super Bowl.

The singer told Hattersley how just weeks before being announced as the Super Bowl halftime performer, she hadn't even agreed to it.

"I kind of kept putting off my answer," she said.

In 2018, Rihanna refused the NFL's offer to perform at the Super Bowl in solidarity with former quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee at the 2016 game during the national anthem, a stance against racial injustice.

She didn't want to be a "sellout".

"There’s still a lot of mending to be done in my eyes, but it’s powerful to break those doors, and have representation at such a high, high level and a consistent level," she told the interviewer about why she said yes this time.

"You know, representing the urban community, globally. It is powerful. It sends a really strong message."

She also shared why she agreed not long after giving birth.

"It’s this knowing that you can do anything," Rihanna said.

4. The reason she posted that TikTok.

Hattersley writes about the making of the cover image featuring the singer, her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their son - how the set was buzzing and the family-of-three were having fun.

"But then a mood shift," Hattersley wrote in the profile, before detailing about how paparazzi found them and took photos of their child.

"It’s the thing you never want to happen. We get to decide as parents when and how we do that," Rihanna said, reflecting on the moment.

"Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he [her son] doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor."

Rihanna recalled how she went into "protective mode".