'There wasn’t even time for rage.' 8 things we learned from Rihanna's Vogue interview.

In case you missed it, Rihanna is having a very good week.
The 34-year-old singer, business mogul and billionaire performed at the Super Bowl on Monday, Australian time, and appeared on the cover of British Vogue's March 2023 issue on Thursday, with her partner A$AP Rocky and their son.
Watch: Behind Fenty Skin with Rihanna.
In an interview to accompany the high fashion photoshoot, Rihanna discusses motherhood, her halftime performance and addresses the constant questions about her next album. It's rare we get to hear from the enigmatic performer, particularly when it comes to her private life - and she's shared more than ever before.
Here are eight things we learned from the interview.
1. Details about her birth, and the days after.
Rihanna and fellow musician A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son - whose name is yet to be shared - back in May 2022. During her Super Bowl performance this week, she revealed she's pregnant with their second child.