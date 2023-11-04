Reese Witherspoon has been recommending books for 5 years. Here are 10 of the best.

Reese Witherspoon is a woman of many talents.

The Oscar winner effortlessly was accepted into Harvard University despite having all odds stacked against her, only to then solve a murder case off the back of her extensive knowledge on perms.

Alright, so that wasn't actually Witherspoon, it was her character Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, but it takes a highly skilled actress to play such a multi-faceted role.

These days, Witherspoon has left her 'legal life' behind and is instead focused on her production company Hello Sunshine, which is behind shows like Daisy Jones & the Six and Surface; and movies such as Where the Crawdad's Sing and Something From Tiffany's.

Each of these projects has one thing in common: They’ve been adapted from her favourite books, which she adds on a monthly basis to a list called Reese's Book Club Picks.

Watch: 'I read books for a living. Here are the most addictive thrillers I've read so far.' Post continues below.

Witherspoon is an avid reader, and she certainly doesn't discriminate when it comes to her recommendations. True crime, memoirs and even essays are just a few of her suggestions. It really showcases just how diverse her literary diet is.

But there is one very specific rule she follows when picking out her next read – the story needs to revolve around a woman.

For the last five years, the actress has shared her favourite books via social media on the first Tuesday of every month, and we've taken the liberty to go through each recommendation with a fine-toothed comb and pull out the best ones.

So if you're looking for your next read, look no further! Here are the best books Reese Witherspoon has recommended.

Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: There's a reason Witherspoon decided to turn Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel into an adaptation for the small screen. Daisy Jones & The Six is a sophisticated and ambitious read, one that will transport you back in time to the '70s.

The story follows the rise and fall of a rock band, and is framed as an oral history. The characters are beautifully layered and complex, and after you finish reading, you will have a newfound appreciation for the era.

Eleanor Oliphant Is Complete Fine by Gail Honeyman.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: Soon to be a major motion picture, Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine is an exceptional story about loneliness. The book's protagonist, Eleanor, is shown to be a bit odd and someone who lacks social skills. While she's intelligent, she lacks the ability to filter what she says, resulting in some extremely awkward interactions.

The reader is then taken on a journey, one that sees Eleanor overcome her childhood traumas and rediscover herself with the help of a deeply unhygienic IT guy that works in her office.

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: Delia Owens' best-selling novel, which is now also a movie, centres around Kya Clark, a woman who was abandoned by her family at a young age and left to raise herself.

While she was used to living a quiet, solitary life, Kya found herself as the main suspect in a murder case. Suddenly, her life is thrown into disarray, and once again, she is forced to fend for herself in order to survive. Where the Crawdads Sing is a story about resilience. And it's a story that is thought-provoking and deeply moving.

Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: If you're a fan of thriller with some added science fiction, then Wrong Place Wrong Time by Gillian McAllister should be your next read. The story is about a mother who constantly worries about her teenage son.

One night, she looks out her window and sees him stab a man in their front yard. The next morning, she travels back in time to the day before the crime takes place, and it's up to her to figure out why her son was motivated to stab the man in the first place.

It's a real page-turner that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. Trust us!

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave is a story about Hannah, a woman whose husband Owen goes missing. All she has from him is a note, that says, "Protect her."

Hannah believes the note refers to Owen's 16-year-old daughter, Bailey, who isn't close to Hannah in any way. But regardless, both Hannah and Bailey set out to put the pieces of Owen's disappearance together, only to discover that the man they knew had a lot of secrets. This critically acclaimed novel is gripping and mysterious. Nestled within the suspense is a heart-wrenching love story, one that is guaranteed to leave you in tears once you finish reading.

The Christie Affair by Nina de Gramont.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: Nina de Gramont's The Christie Affair is a story about heartbreak, revenge and murder, and is a re-imagination of one of the most talked about unsolved mysteries of the 20th Century.

The novel is a piece of historical fiction and is a crafty story of what might have happened during the 11 days, in 1926, when Agatha Christie vanished. Narrated by Agatha's husband's mistress, Nan, readers will find themselves completely enthralled by this book, and dare we say, sympathetic towards Nan by the end.

From Scratch by Tembi Locke.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: From Scratch by Tembi Locke is not only a Reese Witherspoon book club pick, but it's also a limited Netflix series starring Zoe Saldana. And it was a seriously good TV series.

This poignant memoir is set in the Sicilian countryside, where the main character, Tembi, discovers the healing powers of food and family. It was love at first sight when Tembi met professional chef, Saro, on a street in Florence. However, Saro's traditional Sicilian family did not approve of him marrying a Black American woman. The couple still forge on and build a happy life together in Los Angeles, until one day, Saro is diagnosed with cancer.

This autobiography is about grief, loss and love, and contains emotions that are very real. The author's voice rang strong all throughout the story, thanks to her willingness to be open.

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah is a historical fiction novel that tells the story of two sisters in France during World War II. The reader is taken on a journey with the two of them as they struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France.

This is a story about survival, one that is filled with heartbreak, but also the resilience of the human spirit. Definitely give this one a read if you're looking for a premise that is deeply moving.

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O'Farrell.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: The Marriage Portrait is loosely based on Lucrezia di Cosimo de'Medici, a 15-year-old girl who was forced to marry the older Alfonso II d'Este, Duke of Ferrara, to help bring two powerful families together. After the pair wed, Alfonso takes Lucrezia to a remote palace where is she is under constant surveillance and control.

It's a skilfully written story that is sobering, largely due to the fact that it is based on real historical events. Maggie O'Farrell is a brilliant writer, and The Marriage Portrait will leave you spellbound.

On the Rooftop by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton.

Image: Goodreads.

What we think: On the Rooftop is a novel about a mother whose dream of musical stardom for her three daughters collides with the daughters' ambitions for their own lives.

Ruth, Esther and Chloe have been singing and dancing since they first started speaking, thanks to their mother Vivian. But when Vivian is offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the girls, she quickly comes to realise that her young girls are now women, with their own sets of dreams.

This historical fiction book set in the 1950s is memorable and charming. The characters are well developed and despite not being an action-based story, it manages to keep the reader's attention all throughout.

Check out Reese Witherspoon's Book Club here.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Instagram @reesewitherspoon/Goodreads.