Do Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher hate each other? A very serious investigation.

Do you smell that in the air? It's the sweet, sweet aroma of a celebrity feud between two Hollywood sweethearts.

Over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the premiere for their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine.

In the film, Witherspoon and Kutcher play longtime best friends who decide to swap houses. But on the red carpet, the pair's appearance was so awkward and uncomfortable that they went... viral.

Watch the trailer for the new Netflix film Your Place Or Mine. Post continues after video.

In fact, the awkward photos have everyone wondering if Witherspoon and Kutcher even like each other.

Let me explain all the juicy details in the best way I know how. Through a very serious and very thorough investigation.

Exhibit A: The viral red carpet photos.

When Kutcher and Witherspoon posed side-by-side together for their brand new romantic comedy, no one - and by no one, I specifically mean chronically online people like myself - expected the outcome would make us all feel so uncomfortable.

In one photo at the premiere of Your Place Or Mine, they are not touching. They are not even smiling, really.

The lack of friendly body contact is unnerving. Image: Getty. The lack of friendly body contact is unnerving. Image: Getty. I would dare call their expressions, expressionless. Or void of all feeling. Something along those lines. There's also another photo, from another red carpet, and it is clear just how smitten Kutcher and Witherspoon are with each other. So. Image: Getty.





God Damn. Image: Getty.

Smitten. Image: Getty.

The thing is, I'm not the only one who noticed how passionate their connection is because a bunch of photos of the pair have gone viral.

"The chemistry is palpable," one person tweeted.

"I’m losing my mind, they look like siblings forced by their mum to take a photo," another said.

Exhibit B: Reese Witherspoon is closer to Mila Kunis.

It's unsurprising really, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon actually admitted she got along better with Kutcher's wife and fellow actor, Mila Kunis.

As for how he felt working with Witherspoon, Kutcher said his co-star is a "genuine movie star".

"She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled," he told Variety.

Exhibit C: They talked for months to "build" chemistry.

Witherspoon is a producer on Your Place Or Mine and when she knew who would have the leading role next to her, she worked hard to build up chemistry with Kutcher.

Apparently the pair chatted for over a month before filming started, and in the end, they knew each other's pets and kids' names. Which definitely points to intense chemistry between you both there, guys. Way to go.

"We really worked on it, we talked every day for the month leading up to it," Witherspoon said.

"We sent each other videos every single day, so that we got to know each other so that by the time we got to set. He knew my dog’s name, he knew all of my kids, I’d seen him get his coffee."

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





I mean, we will be able to see how much of a 'connection' these two really have when Your Place Or Mine comes out later this month. But in all sincerity, Witherspoon and Kutcher both have very long resumes, so I truly think we can all agree that they probably know what they're doing. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It's also important to note that in an article dedicated to figuring out if these two actors hate each other, Kutcher said he had "more fun making this than maybe anything I’ve ever made as an actor".

So, do they hate each other? Eh. Probably not. Your Place Or Mine premieres on Netflix on February 10.



Feature Image: Getty.