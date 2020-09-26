A famous ex and heir to a brewing empire: Everything we know about Rebel Wilson's new boyfriend.

Rebel Wilson has a new man.

On Friday, the Australian actress, 40, uploaded a photo with her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, before they boarded a chopper in Monaco with stars Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. You know, just casually.

Hours later, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

So, who is this Jacob Busch fellow, exactly?

Jacob Busch is a 29-year-old millionaire currently living in Los Angeles, California.

He's heir to the beer-brewing company Anheuser-Busch (the brewery behind Budweiser), which was founded by his great-great-grandfather Adolphus Busch in 1852.

In 2016, Busch launched his own brewery, Barrels & Sons Brewery, alongside friends Elliott Taylor and Carlo Mondavi.

While Forbes reports that his family is worth $13.4 billion USD, Busch alone is reportedly worth USD$100 million (approximately AUD$141 million).

In 2013, he started dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Adrienne Maloof.

"Our great grandfathers knew each other through the liquor industry," Maloof told E! News in 2013. "When we met we just hit it off. It felt so natural, so organic."

Maloof defended their 28-year age gap.

"When you meet someone they don’t have a number on their forehead," she added.

While there are no details about how long the couple was together, their most recent photo was taken in 2018.

Busch is also quite the philanthropist.

He serves as the West Coast ambassador of The Peter W. Busch Foundation to benefit The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, One Hundred Club, United Against Poverty, The Boys & Girls Club and more charities.

He also works with Mission Save Her, an organisation that brings awareness to rape and human trafficking.

And he also happens to look like this...

While the photos of him and Rebel Wilson only surfaced this week, one of those handy anonymous "inside sources" shared that the Pitch Perfect star has been dating him since before the pandemic hit, and things are now quite serious.

"They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend," a source told US Weekly. "They met last year and started casually dating before coronavirus hit.

"They kept in touch while Rebel was in Australia, and when she returned back to the US, they picked back up dating again and became serious."

"He is very old school and he is a gentleman in the way he treats Rebel. He seems to be very in love with her," the source added.

