"I witness men doing whatever they like": Kate Beckinsale is sick of the age-gap double standard.

At 46, actress Kate Beckinsale isn’t sitting at home and ‘crocheting her way towards menopause’, and that seems to have some people confused.

The mother of one is single and dating.

Recently, that happens to have involved men who were born a couple of decades after she was. Which, when you’re a woman in the public eye, means more than just raised eyebrows and behind-the-hand whispers. It means headlines and social media comments and debates about the virtues or pitfalls of ‘age gap’ relationships.

It’s all baffling to Beckinsale.

“If you’re strangling a squirrel or hurting someone, I get it,” the Underworld star told Women’s Health this month, “but living one’s life in a reasonably respectful manner shouldn’t invite anyone to get too excited.”

But excited they got.

About her one-year relationship with then 21-year-old American comedian Matt Rife in 2017-8, to her outing with 30-year-old British standup Jack Whitehall, and her almost-four-month relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, 26, last year.

The latter created the biggest frenzy, presumably courtesy of his profile and recently ended engagement to Ariana Grande. There were headlines about him being her "toyboy", her being his "rebound". At the time, Beckinsale said though the attention on her and Davidson was "quite shocking".