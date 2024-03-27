What Rebel Wilson says about Sacha Baron Cohen in her book has been released.

Earlier this week, Rebel Wilson named the former colleague she refers to as an "a**hole" in her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, as Sacha Baron Cohen.

The actor alleges she's been facing harassment from a former co-star, who reportedly enlisted the help of crisis PR managers and lawyers in an attempt to prevent the release of her new book.

Now, an excerpt from the book has been released via PEOPLE magazine.

Wilson met Cohen at a dinner party in 2013 and later called her, asking if she would play his girlfriend in the 2016 film, Grimsby.

Once they began filming, Wilson, 44, writes, "It felt like every time I'd speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, 'Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha.'"

"SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene," she writes about one day when filming at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.

"'Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene,' SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down... SBC says very matter-of-factly: 'Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass.' And I’m like, 'What?? ... No!'"

Wilson continues, "I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Rebel Wilson in Grimsby. Image: Sony Pictures.

Baron Cohen, 52, vehemently denies Wilson's claims.

"While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of Grimsby," his representative told TMZ.

While Wilson had previously not disclosed his name, she wrote on social media that she would not be "bullied" or "silenced" before naming the comedian, who is married to Australian actor Isla Fisher.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," Wilson wrote. "The a**hole that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen."

This also isn't the first time Wilson has spoken of the incident.

"I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood," she posted on Twitter in 2017.

"A male star, in a position of power, asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room."

The Pitch Perfect actor went on to say that she relayed the incident to her agent. "I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio... basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return," she claimed.

"I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting."

Wilson's book, Rebel Rising, will be released in Australia on April 3, 2024 and will chart the film star's "unconventional journey" from growing up in Australia before breaking into Hollywood.

Feature image: Sony Pictures.