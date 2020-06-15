News
news

His name was Rayshard Brooks: Everything we know about the father-of-four killed by police.

On Saturday morning, Rayshard Brooks' eight-year-old daughter, Blessing, was dressed and waiting for her dad to pick her up for her skating birthday party. 

But Brooks never arrived. He was shot and killed by the police the night before in a Wendy's drive-through in Atlanta. His death reignited protests against racial vilification, that started 19 days earlier with the death of another unarmed black man at the hands of police.

Footage from the scene shows the 27-year-old cooperating politely with police seconds before he is gunned down.

WARNING: Brooks' death is included in the below footage. Post continues after video.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Brooks' family attorneys and has already raised $43,000. 

You can find it here. 

Feature image: Facebook/GoFundMe.

