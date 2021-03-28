So, wait. Can I still travel to Queensland this Easter? The border rules explained.

Many travellers have been left wondering about their Easter holiday plans, following a recent coronavirus outbreak in Brisbane, one week out from Easter.

On Sunday, Queensland recorded one new locally transmitted case of COVID-19. The new case is the brother of the 26-year-old man from the Brisbane suburb of Stafford, who tested positive to the UK strain on Thursday.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said the man is believed to be the "missing link" between a doctor at the Princess Alexandra Hospital who tested positive in March and the recent cases.

In response to the cluster, hospitals, aged care facilities, disability services providers and prisons in the Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas have been placed in lockdown - disallowing visitors to their premises.

However, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday that there is no evidence of widespread community transmission and authorities are "comfortable" with the current restrictions in place.

"We are very comfortable where things are at the moment, and Queensland is responding incredibly well, so if everyone keeps up their testing and the contact-tracing we’re very comfortable with where we are," she said yesterday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is confident the Queensland government has the situation under control and has faith in the state's public health system.

"The economic recovery we’re seeing in Australia now is leading the world, and we want to keep that happening, and we don’t want to prevent that from happening by any possible disproportion or overreaction in response."

"The Queensland government’s got this, they’ve got a strong tracing system, they’ve got a very strong public health system there in Queensland. I have a lot of faith in that, I’ve seen it in action before, and I think we’ve got to back up people to keep this under control, and I have no doubt the Queensland government will do that."

So, can I still go to Queensland over Easter?

At the moment, you do not need a border pass to enter Queensland from any Australian state or territory. However, states and territories have introduced different border restrictions for people travelling from Queensland.

NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and the ACT have declared the Brisbane City and Moreton Bay council areas as hotspots, meaning all travellers from those locations must self-isolate and get tested upon arrival.

Anyone arriving in Western Australia from Queensland will also need to get tested within 48 hours and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to an interim border control measure introduced on Saturday.

From midday Sunday, travellers entering the ACT who have been in Greater Brisbane on or after 11 March 2021 must complete an online declaration.

Meanwhile, Tasmania has closed its border to people who have visited high-risk premises in Queensland, unless they are approved as an essential traveller.

And in the Northern Territory, anyone who has arrived from Queensland since March 20 will be required to get a COVID test.

South Australia has not made any changes to their travel restrictions.

What about travelling to other states over Easter?

In Victoria, all arrivals must fill out a permit form, regardless of which state you are travelled from. There are also different requirements if you are arriving from Queensland.

All travellers entering South Australia also needs to fill out a Cross Border Travel Registration, while those travelling to Western Australia must complete a G2G Pass and have a health screening at Perth Airport.

The Northern Territory also require people to fill out a border entry form.

Borders are also open in the ACT and New South Wales, where no permit is required. However, again there are different restrictions currently in place for Queensland travellers.

And lastly if you want to travel to Tasmania, you will need to provide your travel details before entering and be aware of travel alerts that are in place for Queensland, New South Wales and New Zealand.

