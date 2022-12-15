A love triangle and a missing person: Everything we know about the Queensland cop killers.

On Monday afternoon, two officers from Queensland Police were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Constable Rachel McCrow, 29, and Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, were carrying out a welfare check on Nathaniel Train, a former school principal who had been reported missing from the NSW town of Walgett. The search had taken the pair and two of their colleagues to an isolated property in Wieambilla, west of Brisbane, where Nathaniel's elder brother, Gareth, lived with his wife, Stacey.

When the officers approached the weatherboard home, seeking answers for Nathaniel's worried family, they were met with bullets.

Clad in camouflage clothing, the brothers and Stacey opened fire, killing Constables McCrow and Arnold and wounding Constable Randall Kirk. The fourth officer, Constable Keely Brough, managed to flee and raise the alarm as the Trains attempted to flush her out of hiding by lighting grass fires.

A six-hour standoff followed, involving tactical police and Pol Air. By the time the chaos ended, there were four more fatalities: Gareth, Nathaniel and Stacey Train, as well as their neighbour, Alan Dare. The 58-year-old's family said he'd gone to check on the Trains after noticing flames on the property, and was shot in the back.

Authorities are still working to piece together the events of that day, and no indication has yet been given about the trio's motive. However, Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers described the setup at the property as "a trap".

"My assessment is [that] there was a sophisticated surveillance network, which was well prepared for the arrival of police," he said.

"I have no doubt that this was set up to kill and maim as many police officers as they could."

Here's what we know so far about the three people behind one of Queensland's deadliest police shootings.

The brothers' evangelical upbringing

Gareth and Nathaniel were raised in southern Queensland alongside their two other siblings. Their father, Ronald Train, was a Baptist pastor and founded the Christian Independent Fellowship of Toowoomba in 1998.

Speaking to A Current Affair after the shooting, Ronald said that Gareth proved difficult to handle as a teenager and ran into trouble at multiple schools.

"He was very volatile, very controlling," Ronald said.

The men, who Ronald said shared a close relationship as children, both cut ties with the family in their early 20s.

"We tried to find the answers within ourselves, whether we were responsible — we weren't," he said.

"We had to eventually in the end say that they have made this decision as adults and we couldn't do a thing about it."

The first Ronald learned about his sons' involvement in Monday's shooting was when police knocked on his door the following morning.

"I cannot give you a response to why they have done what they have done. They have to be accountable for what they have done," he said. "They will be brought to justice before God."

Stacey married both brothers.

During the A Current Affair interview, Ronald Train revealed that while Stacey Train was married to Gareth at the time of her death, she had previously been married to Nathaniel.

"I married them here in Toowoomba Baptist Church," he said.

Ronald said the couple had two children, who are also estranged from the extended family.

The retired pastor was unaware that Stacey had since married Gareth, but speculated that it was a result of his "overpowering" elder son having "taken over the relationship" between her and Nathaniel.

According to The Guardian, the trio all lived at the same Cairns address in 2004, and came back under the one roof recently when Nathaniel joined his brother and ex-wife at the property in Wieambilla.

Nathaniel had left his job as the executive principal at Walgett Community College School in NSW after suffering a heart attack in August 2021.

His family had not seen him since that December but remained in contact until October this year.

The sudden silence prompted a missing persons report to Walgett Police, which led officers to the Wieambilla property on Monday.

Conspiracies and concerning behaviour.

The Guardian reported that Gareth Train was active on anti-authoritarian websites and forums, where he espoused views that the Queensland Government was running "re-education camps", and that 1996 Port Arthur massacre was a "false flag" operation staged by the government to "disarm" its citizens.

The former social worker also expressed criticism of SERT — the tactical response team that attended Monday's siege.

"If you are conservative, anti-vaxx [sic], freedom lover, protester, common law, conspiracy talker, alternative news, independent critical thinker, truther, Christian, patriot etc etc expect a visit from these hammers," he said.

In one post, Gareth appeared to indicate that he was a survivalist, and had fortified his home in preparation for "a time like no other".

Stacey Train had reportedly also expressed conspiratorial thinking about COVID-19 vaccinations to her colleagues, though had minimal presence online. The former teacher left her job as the head of curriculum at Tara Shire State College on December 16, 2021 — one day before a state government mandate came into effect requiring all education staff to have received their first dose of the COVID-19 jab.

Stacey's teaching career took her and Gareth to several regional towns across Queensland, where they reportedly displayed bizarre and at times concerning behaviour.

The ABC spoke to colleagues and neighbours in the far-west town of Camooweal, who alleged Gareth physically assaulted Stacey, physically restrained students, and made a show of hunting and butchering pigs — even hanging the carcasses in his backyard in full view of students from the neighbouring school.

Yet, in Tara, the town near the site of the deadly shootout, locals told The Australian that the couple kept to themselves, even "flew under the radar".

The Queensland Police Union of Employee has established a remembrance fund for Constable Matthew Arnold and Constable Rachel McCrow. Click here for more details. A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been created to support Alan Dare's widow, Kerry. Click here to donate.



