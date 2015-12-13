News
health

Queensland anti-vaxxers are holding 'Chickenpox Parties'.

Chickenpox party, anyone?

A Queensland mum is offering to open up her home to fellow anti-vaxxers and infect their children with chickenpox.

Mother-of-two Hollie Singleton has advertised over Facebook the opportunity for families to come into her home while her sons, three and five, suffer with the highly contagious disease.

And if you think that sounds like a warped idea reminiscent of ancient history – you’d be right. chickenpox parties were actually all the rage a century ago – before a vaccine was developed, that is.

Ms Singleton posted the invitation to the members of an anti-vaxxer group, suggesting that anyone who wants to get the disease out of the way, should come pay her and her kids a visit.

“My son has a full case of chickenpox. We are all home together for the week,” she wrote.

“If anyone wants to clear this bug now and get it over with please come to Brisbane and visit us. We are here to infect only those who want it!”

Her post received great interest, many commenting about the possibility of meeting up, one particular woman mentioning that her kids had already been through chickenpox, which left her “waiting for a measles outbreak lol.”

According to Singleton, the offer would’ve been taken up by more parents if it wasn’t the holiday season. Apparently, parents are fine with their kids getting chickenpox, just not when Santa’s coming.

“I had a number of people who were interested if the timing was different,” she said.

Come next month, new laws will be enacted that will stop anti-vaxxer parents accessing childcare rebates. Further, child care centres will be able to refuse unvaccinated children entry.

The latest figures from the Australian Childhood Immunisation Register show 90.9 per cent of 18-month-old children have been vaccinated against chickenpox, along with other contagious diseases like measles and mumps.

Watch Jimmy Kimmel disarm the anti-vaxxer movement below.

 What’s your take on chickenpox parties?

