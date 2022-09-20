Corgis and hidden tributes: 7 moments you may have missed from Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

On Monday night, millions of us watched on from our lounge rooms and at public gatherings as Britain farewelled their longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

In an event on a scale not seen in London for 70 years, around 2,000 people, including royalty and world leaders, attended Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the 96-year-old.

After the funeral, members of the royal family walked behind the Queen's coffin in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, before a committal service was held at St George's Chapel at Windsor.

The Queen was later buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip at The King George VI Memorial Chapel, at Windsor Castle - the same place her father, mother and sister also rest.

Amongst the all the pageantry and public displays, there are a number of details from the funeral you may have missed.

1. The Queen's horse and corgis watched on.

While the funeral was attended by thousands, there was a special guest that many of us may not have noticed watching on from home.

As the procession passed the entrance of Windsor Castle, the Queen's favourite horse, Emma, watched on from the side of the road with staff remembers.

The Highland Fell pony, who the Queen rode well into her 90s, appeared to lift her hoof as the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin passed.

The Queen's corgis, Sandy and Muick, were also in attendance, and welcomed the monarch at Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service.

Although the big day appeared too much for one...

2. The handwritten note and flowers on top of the Queen's coffin.

It was hard to read at home, but if you were watching the funeral, you would have noticed a handwritten note by King Charles was placed on top of the Queen's coffin.

The note read, "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

BBC commentary of the funeral also noted the wreath underneath the note contained flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

It also included myrtle cut from a plant that was grown from a sprig of myrtle in the Queen's wedding bouquet in 1947.

3. Kate, Meghan and Charlotte wore jewellery that honoured the Queen.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, chose to wear the Queen's precious Four Row Japanese Choker to the funeral. The necklace was gifted to Kate by the Queen in 2017, and was previously worn by Kate for Prince Philip's funeral and at the Queen and Prince Philip’s 70th wedding anniversary.

It was also worn by Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales, during a state visit to the Netherlands in 1982.

Image: Getty/Mamamia. Image: Getty/Mamamia. Meghan also paid tribute to the Queen by wearing the pearl and diamond studs the Queen gifted her after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Princess Charlotte was seen wearing a small diamond horseshoe brooch, which was a gift from her great-grandmother, who loved horses.

4. Princess Charlotte reminded Prince George to bow.

Speaking of Princess Charlotte, eagle-eyed fans noticed an interaction with her older brother during the funeral where she seemed to remind him about royal protocol.

As the Queen’s coffin was being transferred to the State Hearse at Wellington Arch, the seven-year-old appeared to turn to her brother and tell him "you need to bow".

When the coffin passed, Prince George followed his sister and lowered his head.

5. The complicated legacy behind the Queen’s crown.

The Queen’s crown heavily featured in the service, resting on top of Her Majesty’s coffin.

The Imperial State Crown features nearly 3,000 stones – including 2,868 diamonds, 273 pearls, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, and five rubies.

One of the stones is the 317-carat Cullinan II diamond, mined in South Africa in 1905 when the nation was a British colony. The main stone – the 530.2-carat Cullinan I diamond, also called the Star of Africa – rests at the top of the monarch’s sceptre.

There have previously been calls for the precious stones to be returned to their country of origin, as a sign to acknowledge the impact of colonialism.

6. The moments of grief.

Behind all the "pomp and pageantry", there were moments during the funeral that reminded us of the very real grief felt by a family mourning the loss of a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

In one particularly poignant moment, Princess Charlotte was seen crying while being comforted by her mum.

7. Harry didn't salute as the Queen's coffin was lifted off the gun carriage.

If you watched the procession, you may have noticed Prince Harry didn't salute at the Queen's coffin as it was lifted off the gun carriage in front of Westminster Abbey, despite King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William all doing so.

According to reports, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were not permitted to salute or wear military uniform like the rest of their family members, as they are no longer working royals, despite both serving in conflicts.

