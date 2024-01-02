Here's what you need to know about Princess Mary's coronation.





On January 14, Australian-born Princess Mary will be crowned the Queen of Denmark alongside her husband Prince Frederik, who will become King.

While technically it is Prince Frederik’s coronation, us Aussies can’t help but celebrate our very own Mary, a former real estate agent from Tasmania.

So to us, it’s Princess Mary’s coronation, making her the first Aussie monarch in history.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Why is Princess Mary being crowned Queen?

In her New Year’s address to the nation, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II and Mary’s mother-in-law, announced that she’ll be abdicating after 52 years on the throne.

Having been crowned Queen on January 14 1972, Queen Margrethe thought it would be fitting to step down on the 52nd anniversary of her accession.

Queen Margrethe II will be abdicating after 52 years on the throne. Image: Instagram @detdanskekongehus.

The Queen, 83, felt it was time after undergoing back surgery early last year.

“The surgery naturally gave rise to thinking about the future - whether the time had come to leave the responsibility to the next generation,” she said.

She will be passing down the responsibility to her eldest son, Crown Prince Frederik.

Who is the Danish royal family?

It’s a tale as old as time, well … 24 years old to be exact, but here in Australia, it’s our version of a fairytale.

Princess Mary and Prince Frederik met in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics at the Slip Inn pub, where they immediately hit it off.

Four years later, they tied the knot, and now, they share four children together: Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 16, Prince Vincent, and Princess Josephine, both 12 turning 13.

The couple share four children. Image: Instagram @hrh_mary_of_denmark.

Prince Frederik also has a younger brother, Prince Joachim, who married businesswoman Alexandra Christina Manley. The pair went on to have two sons, Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 21.

In 2005 however, the two divorced, and three years later, the Prince married Marie Cavallier. The couple have two children, Count Henrik, 14, and Countess Athena, 11.

On January 1 2023, Queen Margrethe II decided to strip Prince Joachim’s children of their prince/princess titles.

What will happen on coronation day?

If you’re expecting a grand coronation, then you will be disappointed. Unlike the British monarchy, Danish coronations are far more low-key, a path they took in the 1800s.

On January 14, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik will make their way to Christiansborg Palace, a historic landmark that serves as Denmark’s centre of power.

The couple will then make a brief proclamation, accepting their roles and their duties.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will then join them for the remainder of the event.

All in all, the coronation will most likely be five minutes long, the same length as Queen Margrethe’s ceremony back in 1972.

The new King and Queen will then head back to their official residence in Amalienborg and will appear on the balcony with their four children before their country.

Unlike Queen Margrethe - who ascended to the throne after the death of her father, King Frederk IX - Prince Frederik’s coronation day will be less sombre.

Instead, it will be treated more like a celebration, ending with a ball with all the world’s royals in attendance.

Feature Image: Getty.

