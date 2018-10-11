Robbie Williams' daughter is Princess Eugenie's bridesmaid: The curious connection explained.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

We’re only a day away from 2018’s second royal wedding, where we’ll see Princess Eugenie walk down the aisle.

Young members of the royal family will of course have starring roles… Along with, curiously, Robbie Williams’ daughter Theodora.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s eldest two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Robbie’s six-year-old daughter, who is known as Teddy, will be among the pageboys and bridesmaids at the Princess’ wedding in Windsor on Friday.

It turns out pop star Robbie and his wife and fellow X-Factor judge Ayda Williams have been friends of Eugenie and her sister Beatrice for years.

They are super protective over their young children, and choose not to show their children’s faces when they post on social media, so this will be one of the first times Teddy’s face will be seen in public.

What a debut.

Robbie and Ayda met the Princess of York on a Caribbean yacht in 2011 and struck up a close friendship.

The other bridesmaids will be Peter and Autumn Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla, and Zara Tindall’s spirited four-year-old Mia, along with Maud Windsor, who is Eugenie’s goddaughter and the daughter of Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkleman.

Prince George, five, will be joined by fellow page boy Louis de Givenchy – the six-year-old son of JP Morgan banking executive Olivier de Givenchy and his wife Zoe.

The Queen’s youngest grandchildren, 14-year-old Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, and 10-year-old Viscount Severn, who are the children of the Earl and Countess of Wessex, will take on the role of Special Attendants.

Groom Jack Brooksbank has asked his brother, Thomas Brooksbank, to be his best man, while Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice will be her maid of honour.

The Queen’s granddaughter is marrying drinks executive Mr Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday, October 12.

-With AAP