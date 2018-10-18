News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

The $16.95 beauty tip Princess Eugenie took from Meghan Markle's wedding day look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Eugenie’s wedding day look was classic and distinctly bridal – very different from Meghan Markle’s fresh-faced bridal makeup.

However, the 28-year-old newlywed did take one beauty cue from her cousin-in-law. Well, actually, they both really took it from the Queen.

According to Vogue, Princess Eugenie walked the aisle last Friday wearing a nail polish colour called ‘Ballet Slippers’ by the brand Essie – the same shade the Duchess of Sussex’s nails were painted on her big day in May.

The shade, described by Essie as a "classic pale pink polish is graced with a subtle, sheer finish" is also a favourite of Queen Elizabeth's.

In fact, it's the only nail polish the monarch has used since 1989, when her hairdresser reportedly requested a bottle for the Queen from the brand's founder, Essie Weingarten.

It's basically the official nail polish brand of the royal family, given that Kate, Duchess of Cambridge also wore Essie nail polish at her own wedding in 2012, only the slightly creamier shade of Allure.

The Ballet Slippers shade also counts Emma Stone, Mandy Moore, Karlie Kloss and Meryl Streep among its fans.

And costing just $16.95 - it's a look brides everywhere can replicate for a hint of royal style on their big day.

Tags: beatrice-and-eugenie , beauty , bridal , bridal-beauty , essie-ballet-slippers , essie-nail-polish , meghan-and-harry , meghan-markle-wedding , nails , princess-eugenie-wedding , queen-elizabeth , royal , royal-news , royal-wedding , royal-weddings , royals , weddings

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT