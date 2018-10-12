From chocolate coins to ponchos: Exactly what's inside Princess Eugenie's wedding gift bags.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

If there’s one thing Princess Eugenie is good at, it’s goodie bags.

For the 1200 lucky members of the public who won the ballot and get to attend Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle today, it’s not just a wedding they get to devour.

Posted to Twitter by Lauren Turner, we now know exactly what is inside the prized goodie bags.

“Ballot winners who are outside the chapel at Windsor Castle have been given these rather snazzy goody bags, containing chocolate, a fridge magnet and that all-important rain poncho #royalwedding” she captioned the images.

And the contents of the goodie bags are making us extremely jealous.

There is chocolate coins and… choc-chip shortbread.

There is also a rain poncho because England, a wedding program and a fridge magnet, all packed into a canvas bag they will treasure for years to come.

Where can we get one?!

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO tonight.