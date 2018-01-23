It’s the year of royal weddings, with Princess Eugenie announcing her engagement to long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank this morning, only months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went public with their happy news.

Both weddings will take place at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, with Prince Harry and Meghan tying the knot on May 19 and Eugenie and Jack waiting until the northern autumn for their nuptials.

However, it’s not all white flowers and palace photoshoots. The shared location aside, there might be cause for a teeny-tiny bit of awkwardness when it comes to the celebrations.

Sort of. You see, according to British media, there is a good chance Princess Eugenie will pick actress and model Cressida Bonas to be one of her bridesmaids.

The very same Cressida Bonas who dated Prince Harry between 2012 and 2014. Their breakup was said to be amicable and, at the time, BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt tweeted Bonas and Harry remained “the best of friends”. So while hanging out with your partner’s long-term ex might not be everyone’s idea of a perfect situation, we’re sure Meghan and Cressida alike would handle it like absolute pros.

Buckingham Palace announced Eugenie and Jack’s engagement in a statement on Monday morning, saying the Princess and her boyfriend were engaged while vacationing in Nicaragua earlier this month.

Princess Eugenie of York, 27, is the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She is eighth in line for the British crown, and is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, The Duke of York (the Queen’s third child and second son) and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The statement from Buckingham Palace said Eugenie’s parents are “delighted” at the news, and Ferguson tweeted that the couple “float with laughter and love”.

Jack is the former manager of a London nightclub called Mahiki – an exclusive spot frequented by the rich and famous, including Princes William and Harry, The Telegraph reports.

He and Eugenie began dating around seven years ago after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

Nicola and George Brooksbank, the parents of Jack, said in a statement: “We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement.”

“We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both.”

LISTEN: Jessie Stephens shares her gripe with the concept of a Royal Wedding, on Mamamia Out Loud. Post continues after.

An exact date is yet to be set, with the Duke of York telling The Telegraph: “We’ve got to look at everyone’s diaries. It’s a bit more complicated.”

He added “today is their day” and that he was “absolutely overjoyed and thrilled” by the news.

Finally, there is the ring. Posing for pictures at Buckingham Palace on Monday, Princess Eugenie was wearing an engagement ring that contains the rarest of all sapphires.

And it is just stunning.

