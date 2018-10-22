The exchange with fans in Fraser Island that left Prince Harry completely lost for words.

At Fraser Island on Monday, Prince Harry was getting ready to unveil a plaque dedicating forest to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy conservation program, when a voice broke the silence.

He had been about to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land to open his address.

According to news.com.au, the voice of 72-year-old Mally Clarke was very clear in the quiet area, as she called, “Awww, here we go! He’s better looking in person.”

Another person called out, “I’ll second that!” leaving Prince Harry in front of a small audience, with everyone having just heard the comments about his appearance. According to reporters James Weir, Stephanie Bedo and Gavin Fernando, the prince was “momentarily lost for words,” and “blushed” before responding to the crowd.

“I’ll take that as a compliment,” he said, before officially beginning the ceremony.

Clarke, a Butchulla Elder, confirmed to the publication, “He’s even better in the flesh”.

Is the 72-year-old our new hero? Yes. Did she say what everyone was thinking? Also yes.

Last week, I too saw Prince Harry in the flesh. I waited at the Opera House, alone, for a number of hours, in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the royal couple. Not only did I see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but I also shook both their hands, and yelled ‘CONGRATULATIONS’ aggressively in their faces.

It was incredibly exciting.

Like Clarke, I also thought Prince Harry was better looking in person. He was striking, looked really good in his suit, and did that thing really attractive people do where they look you straight in the eye.

Markle was the same. In the midst of my enthusiasm, I took a very close up video of the two of them, and no matter how many times I watch it, neither of them have a bad angle.

I think maybe they don't blink.

While Prince Harry might have been slightly taken aback by the calls from the crowd in Fraser Island, 72-year-old Mally Clarke simply put into words what thousands of Australians have thought in the last week: Harry is even better looking in person, and that is definitely a compliment.

