'I want my father and brother back.' Everything you need to know ahead of Prince Harry's memoir.

There's a lot of talk going on about Prince Harry right now.

And no, it's not about his six-part Netflix documentary – that was last month's news.

This week, the 38-year-old is making headlines over his upcoming interview with UK's ITV News, which will air on Sunday January 8, ahead of the release of his tell-all memoir.

"I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back," Prince Harry says in a new 20-second preview of the interview.

Watch the preview of Prince Harry's ITV interview. Post continues below.

The preview strings together multiple clips from the interview, including moments where Harry says, "it never needed to be this way" and "I want a family, not an institution".

In other moments, he references "the leaking and the planting [of information]" and says "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile".

There is no context about who Harry is specifically talking about in the interview but – as you can imagine – the clip has already caused quite the stir online.

The interview will be released on the same day the US will drop their own interview with Harry, and just two days before the world will get to read his memoir, Spare, on January 10.

Before you get lost in all the royal drama and inevitable tabloid gossip, here's a quick rundown of everything you need to know before Prince Harry's memoir is released.

Two TV interviews.

On Sunday night, ITV will release Harry: The Interview in the UK.

We don't know much about the interview outside of the aforementioned preview and the fact that it will go into "unprecedented depth and detail on life in and out of the Royal Family", according to the network.

Other than that, we know it will be conducted by ITV News presenter Tom Bradby, who has known Harry for over 20 years and famously asked Meghan Markle how she was coping with the pressure she was under in 2019, during the couple's trip to South Africa.

"Thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes," she said at the time.

The UK interview will premiere on the same day as another interview in the US.

This time, Harry will be speaking to CBS NEWS' 60 Minutes journalist Anderson Cooper in the royal's first US TV appearance.

And much like his ITV interview, it sounds like Harry will not be holding back.

"The family motto is 'never complain, never explain', but it’s just a motto," Harry says in a preview of the interview, where he speaks about "leakings and planting of stories" against him and Meghan.

"[Buckingham Palace] will feed or have a conversation with a correspondent, and that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story, and at the bottom of it, they will say they have reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting."

"So when we’re being told for the past six years, 'we can’t put a statement out to protect you', but you do it for other members of the family, there becomes a point when silence is betrayal."

In another clip shared on Twitter, Cooper asks Harry if he can see a day when he would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family.

"No," he says before the clip cuts off.

What can we expect from Prince Harry's memoir?

Two days after the interviews, Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, will hit the shelves.

The title of the book is seemingly a nod to the phrase 'The Heir and Spare', which has been used to describe Harry and his brother Prince William.

In a statement confirming the book in 2021, Harry said: "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

According to the book’s publisher, Penguin Books, the memoir offers "an honest and captivating personal portrait" of the Duke, including his military service and what it was like for him following Princess Dianna's death.

"For the first time, he writes about the moment he and his brother William, young princes still, walked behind their mother's coffin as the world watched on," says Penguin Books.

An unnamed source also supposedly told The Sun, the book explores the "sibling rivalry" between Harry and William.

"It will reveal Harry’s bitterness and feelings of unfairness that by the nature of hierarchy and birthright that he always played second fiddle to older William," the source claimed.

"The falling out is to be covered in the book in detail and what aggravates is it’s not an outsider revealing these private moments — it’s Harry giving his one-sided account of family affairs."

According to Penguin Books, Harry will support two British charities with the proceeds from his book.

An audiobook, read by the Duke, will also be released on the same day.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues below.

How will the royal family respond?

According to The Guardian, Buckingham Palace said it would not be commenting on either of the two trailers.

As for the memoir, an unnamed source reportedly told the Sunday Times the book would be worse for Harry and William than the royal family will be expecting.

"Everything is laid bare. Charles comes out of it better than I had expected, but it's tough on William, in particular, and even Kate gets a bit of a broadside.

"There are these minute details and a description of the fight between the brothers. I personally can't see how Harry and William will be able to reconcile after this."

Feature Image: CBS NEWS/60 Minutes/Penguin Books.

It can be tricky raising little humans and that’s why we want to hear from all Parents in this short survey. Take our survey now to go in the running to win a $50 gift voucher!