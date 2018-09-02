News
celebrity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just adopted a dog, and... is its name a nod to Australia?

Within these past couple of weeks, Australia has been inundated with, ahem, unfavourable political news and countless reality television break ups, all of which we were far too invested in to admit.

But finally, we gladly bring you some good news us Australians can claim as our own.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have adopted a dog, and get this, they named it after their favourite country – how sweet of them.

Okay, so we don’t know for sure about the latter, but let us take what we can get, please. Desperate times call for equally as desperate declarations.

So, here’s what we know about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new dog named Oz. No, not the wizard or the celebrity doctor, but definitely Oz as in Australia. Moving right along.

According to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, Oz is a black Labrador and you wouldn’t believe it, but we Australians love Labradors too. Win number two, I’d say.

Oz is apparently “happily ensconced” in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, but will spend half of his/her time frolicking through their second home in Cotswolds, reported The Daily Mail.

Only the best for our mate Oz.

