The clue that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might call their baby one of these two names.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby is due any second now.

There are even rumours the baby has actually already been born.

But regardless of the arrival time – there is one thing people deeply care about… the baby’s name.

Which brings us to the most obvious spot to speculate: The betting odds.

In the lead for girl’s names are Diana, Grace and Alice, but it’s the boy’s names that are stirring the pot.

According to Andrew Morton’s book Diana: Her True Story – In Her Own Words, Prince Charles suggested two names for William and Harry that the Diana swiftly rejected.

And they have now found their place on the leader board.

Arthur and Albert.

“The alternative was Arthur and Albert. No thank you,” Diana was quoted as saying in the book.

“There weren’t fights over it. It was just a fait accompli,” she was further quoted as saying.

Coincidentally, Arthur is also the leading boy’s name according to bookies – and we’re willing to bet that means a royal insider or two have placed their bets and told their mates about the name.

Albert on the other hand is 29th on the odds which… makes sense.

The name Arthur is also William’s middle name, and Albert (somehow) made it into Harry’s middle name, too.

May the bets be in your favour.